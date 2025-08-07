Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TTM Adjusted EBITDA of $50.7 million

Company Maintains Strong Liquidity Position

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Rob Kay, Lifetime's Chief Executive Officer, commented,“Despite ongoing macroeconomic pressures and the evolving impact of tariff-related headwinds, we remain encouraged by several positive developments this quarter. Gross margin held steady at 38.6%, underscoring strong execution in both pricing strategy and supply chain management. We also continued to reduce SG&A expenses, further improving our cost efficiency. Backed by a strong liquidity position, we believe the Company is well-equipped to manage near-term volatility, much of which we view as non-recurring, while continuing to build a foundation for sustainable long-term growth. I am incredibly proud of our team and the headway we have made in a challenging and dynamic market environment.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $131.9 million, representing a decrease of $9.8 million, or 6.9%, as compared to net sales of $141.7 million for the corresponding period in 2024. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and was determined by applying 2025 average rates to 2024 local currency amounts, consolidated net sales decreased by $10.4 million, or 7.3%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2024. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $50.8 million, or 38.6%, as compared to $54.6 million, or 38.5%, for the corresponding period in 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $37.5 million, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 2.1%, as compared to $38.3 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Loss from operations was $(37.2) million, as compared to income from operations of $1.2 million for the corresponding period in 2024. Loss from operations for the current period includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $33.2 million related to the U.S. segment. The charge was recognized following the completion of an interim goodwill impairment test, which was triggered by impacts of the recently implemented tariffs. As of June 30, 2025, the Company's goodwill balance has been reduced to zero and therefore we expect in the future a more consistent alignment between GAAP accounting earnings and non-GAAP adjusted earnings.

Adjusted income from operations(1) was $0.9 million, as compared to $5.6 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Net loss was $(39.7) million, or $(1.83) per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $(18.2) million, or $(0.85) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2024. Net loss for the current period included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $33.2 million. Net loss for the prior period included a non-cash charge of $14.2 million due to the Company's loss of significant influence in its equity investment in Grupo Vasconia.

Adjusted net loss(1) was $(10.9) million, or $(0.50) per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net loss(1) of $(0.6) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2024.

Six Months Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $271.9 million, a decrease of $12.0 million, or 4.2%, as compared to net sales of $283.9 million for the corresponding period in 2024. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and was determined by applying 2025 average rates to 2024 local currency amounts, consolidated net sales decreased by $12.4 million, or 4.4%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2024. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $101.5 million, or 37.3%, as compared to $112.1 million, or 39.5%, for the corresponding period in 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $69.0 million, a decrease of $8.9 million, or 11.4%, as compared to $77.9 million for the corresponding period in 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the current period includes a net legal settlement gain of $6.4 million.

Loss from operations was $(36.1) million, as compared to income from operations of $3.0 million for the corresponding period in 2024. Loss from operations for the current period includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $33.2 million related to the U.S. segment. The charge was recognized following the completion of an interim goodwill impairment test, which was triggered by impacts of the recently implemented tariffs. As of June 30, 2025, the Company's goodwill balance has been reduced to zero and therefore we expect in the future a more consistent alignment between GAAP accounting earnings and non-GAAP adjusted earnings.

Adjusted income from operations(1) was zero, as compared to $11.3 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Net loss was $(43.9) million, or $(2.03) per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $(24.4) million, or $(1.14) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2024. Net loss for the current period includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $33.2 million. Net loss for the prior period includes a non-cash charge of $14.2 million due to the Company's loss of significant influence in its equity investment in Grupo Vasconia.

Adjusted net loss(1) was $(16.2) million, or $(0.75) per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net loss(1) of $(3.8) million, or $(0.18) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $50.7 million for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025.

Liquidity as of June 30, 2025 was $96.9 million, consisting of $12.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, $65.7 million of availability under the ABL Agreement, limited by the Term Loan financial covenant, and $19.2 million of available funding under the Receivables Purchase Agreement.

(1) A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable GAAP financial measure, as reported, is included below.

Dividend

On August 5, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on November 14, 2025 to stockholders of record on October 31, 2025.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-844-826-3035 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5195 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through:



For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering access code 10201512. The replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including constant currency net sales, adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted net loss, adjusted diluted loss per common share, adjusted EBITDA. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flows of a company; or, includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided because the Company's management uses these financial measures in evaluating the Company's on-going financial results and trends, and management believes that exclusion of certain items allows for more accurate period-to-period comparison of the Company's operating performance by investors and analysts. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as indicators of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures of performance. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, the use of the words"advance,""believe,""continue,""could,""deliver,""drive,""enable,""expect,""gain,""goal,""grow,""intend,""maintain,""manage,""may,""outlook,""plan,""positioned,""project,""projected,""should,""take,""target,""unlock,""will,""would", or similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® ChicagoTM Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, HoudiniTM, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit®, and Dolly®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire SilverTM, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®, Year & Day®, Dolly®, Royal Leerdam®, and ONIS®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S'well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather, Planet Box®, and Dolly®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company's corporate website is .

