Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands-except per share data)
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|131,862
|$
|141,666
|$
|271,947
|$
|283,908
|Cost of sales
|81,023
|87,116
|170,471
|171,811
|Gross margin
|50,839
|54,550
|101,476
|112,097
|Distribution expenses
|17,314
|15,052
|35,384
|31,233
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|37,495
|38,331
|68,963
|77,867
|Goodwill impairment
|33,237
|-
|33,237
|-
|(Loss) income from operations
|(37,207
|)
|1,167
|(36,108
|)
|2,997
|Interest expense
|(5,054
|)
|(5,157
|)
|(9,969
|)
|(10,771
|)
|Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives
|(220
|)
|(82
|)
|(747
|)
|(256
|)
|Loss on equity securities
|-
|(14,152
|)
|-
|(14,152
|)
|Loss before income taxes and equity in losses
|(42,481
|)
|(18,224
|)
|(46,824
|)
|(22,182
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|2,782
|57
|2,924
|(153
|)
|Equity in losses, net of taxes
|-
|-
|-
|(2,092
|)
|NET LOSS
|$
|(39,699
|)
|$
|(18,167
|)
|$
|(43,900
|)
|$
|(24,427
|)
|BASIC LOSS PER COMMON SHARE
|$
|(1.83
|)
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|(2.03
|)
|$
|(1.14
|)
|DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE
|$
|(1.83
|)
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|(2.03
|)
|$
|(1.14
|)
| LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands-except share data)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,045
|$
|2,929
|Accounts receivable, less allowances of $15,005 at June 30, 2025 and $14,093 at December 31, 2024
|89,554
|156,743
|Inventory
|218,208
|202,408
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|12,138
|11,488
|Income taxes receivable
|5,036
|-
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|336,981
|373,568
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net
|15,952
|15,049
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
|55,363
|59,571
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net
|141,657
|183,527
|OTHER ASSETS
|1,924
|2,595
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|551,877
|$
|634,310
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Current maturity of term loan
|$
|4,952
|$
|4,891
|Accounts payable
|52,528
|60,029
|Accrued expenses
|53,419
|70,848
|Income taxes payable
|-
|830
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|16,027
|15,145
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|126,926
|151,743
|OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|15,947
|15,955
|INCOME TAXES PAYABLE, LONG-TERM
|706
|706
|OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
|50,604
|56,740
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|5,787
|5,601
|REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
|37,683
|42,693
|TERM LOAN
|128,456
|130,949
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, shares authorized: 100 shares of Series A and 2,000,000 shares of Series B; none issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, shares authorized: 50,000,000 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; shares issued and outstanding: 22,657,435 at June 30, 2025 and 22,155,735 at December 31, 2024
|227
|222
|Paid-in capital
|282,252
|280,566
|Accumulated deficit
|(78,426
|)
|(32,550
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(18,285
|)
|(18,315
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|185,768
|229,923
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|551,877
|$
|634,310
| LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(43,900
|)
|$
|(24,427
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,135
|9,833
|Goodwill impairment
|33,237
|-
|Amortization of financing costs
|1,390
|1,471
|Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives
|747
|256
|Operating leases, net
|(1,134
|)
|(965
|)
|Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts
|1,408
|(287
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|-
|144
|Stock compensation expense
|2,106
|1,844
|Equity in losses, net of taxes
|-
|2,092
|Loss on equity securities
|-
|14,152
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|67,239
|42,712
|Inventory
|(12,318
|)
|(20,184
|)
|Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
|(629
|)
|1,687
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(27,319
|)
|(3,213
|)
|Income taxes receivable
|(5,036
|)
|(3,546
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(869
|)
|(639
|)
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|26,057
|20,930
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,746
|)
|(1,098
|)
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(2,746
|)
|(1,098
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|145,891
|74,207
|Repayments of revolving credit facility
|(154,134
|)
|(101,804
|)
|Repayments of term loan
|(3,750
|)
|(1,875
|)
|Payments for finance lease obligations
|(21
|)
|(14
|)
|Payments of tax withholding for stock based compensation
|(416
|)
|(1,083
|)
|Cash dividends paid
|(1,933
|)
|(1,977
|)
|NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(14,363
|)
|(32,546
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange on cash
|168
|(79
|)
|INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|9,116
|(12,793
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|2,929
|16,189
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|$
|12,045
|$
|3,396
LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
Supplemental Information
(in thousands)
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results
Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 :
|Quarter Ended
| Twelve Months Ended
June 30, 2025
| September 30,
2024
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2025
|(in thousands)
|Net income (loss) as reported
|$
|344
|$
|8,918
|$
|(4,201
|)
|$
|(39,699
|)
|$
|(34,638
|)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|1,507
|1,671
|(142
|)
|(2,782
|)
|254
|Interest expense
|5,834
|5,603
|4,915
|5,054
|21,406
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,408
|6,073
|5,698
|5,437
|23,616
|Mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives
|928
|(718
|)
|527
|220
|957
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|-
|33,237
|33,237
|Stock compensation expense
|1,042
|1,034
|1,062
|1,044
|4,182
|Legal settlement gain, net(1)
|-
|-
|(4,578
|)
|-
|(4,578
|)
|Severance expense
|-
|-
|-
|270
|270
|Acquisition related expenses
|210
|143
|-
|123
|476
|Warehouse redesign expenses(2)
|662
|249
|-
|139
|1,050
|Pro forma adjustments(3)
|4,500
|Adjusted EBITDA(4)
|$
|16,935
|$
|22,973
|$
|3,281
|$
|3,043
|$
|50,732
(1) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2025, legal settlement gain, net included a net settlement of $6.4 million, and adjusted for legal fees incurred from March 2, 2018 through March 31, 2025 of $1.8 million.
(2) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2025, the warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.
(3) Pro forma adjustments represent the amount of operating expense reductions projected by the Company as a result of actions taken through June 30, 2025 or expected to be taken within 18 months of June 30, 2025, net of the benefits realized during the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. These actions include cost savings initiatives for the U.S. segment related to reductions in employee expenses (i.e., including terminated employees, furloughed employees and temporary salary reductions) and costs saving for the International segment related to Project Concord.
(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined in the Company's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude income tax provision (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization, mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives, goodwill impairment, stock compensation expense, legal settlement gain, net and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.
LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
Supplemental Information
(in thousands-except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)
Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share (in thousands -except per share data):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss as reported
|$
|(39,699
|)
|$
|(18,167
|)
|$
|(43,900
|)
|$
|(24,427
|)
|Adjustments:
|Acquisition intangible amortization expense
|4,374
|3,721
|8,739
|7,499
|Legal settlement gain, net
|-
|-
|(6,400
|)
|-
|Acquisition related expenses
|123
|641
|123
|736
|Warehouse redesign expenses(1)
|139
|35
|139
|53
|Severance expense
|270
|-
|270
|-
|Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives
|220
|82
|747
|256
|Loss on equity securities
|-
|14,152
|-
|14,152
|Goodwill impairment
|33,237
|-
|33,237
|-
|Income tax effect on adjustments
|(9,571
|)
|(1,102
|)
|(9,176
|)
|(2,100
|)
|Adjusted net loss(2)
|$
|(10,907
|)
|$
|(638
|)
|$
|(16,221
|)
|$
|(3,831
|)
|Adjusted diluted loss per common share(3)
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.
(2) Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, a legal settlement gain, net, acquisition related expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, severance expense, mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives, and goodwill impairment. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.
Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives, and loss on equity securities. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.
(3) Adjusted diluted loss per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21,686 and 21,421 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Adjusted diluted loss per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21,639 and 21,399 for the six month period ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 do not include the effect of dilutive securities.
|Adjusted income from operations (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Loss) income from operations
|$
|(37,207
|)
|$
|1,167
|$
|(36,108
|)
|$
|2,997
|Adjustments:
|Acquisition intangible amortization expense
|4,374
|3,721
|8,739
|7,499
|Legal settlement gain, net
|-
|-
|(6,400
|)
|-
|Acquisition related expenses
|123
|641
|123
|736
|Warehouse redesign expenses(1)
|139
|35
|139
|53
|Severance expense
|270
|-
|270
|-
|Goodwill impairment
|33,237
|-
|33,237
|-
|Total adjustments
|38,143
|4,397
|36,108
|8,288
|Adjusted income from operations(2)
|$
|936
|$
|5,564
|$
|-
|$
|11,285
(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.
(2) Adjusted income from operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, a legal settlement gain, net, acquisition related expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, severance expenses, and goodwill impairment. Adjusted income from operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, and warehouse redesign expenses.
LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
Supplemental Information
(in thousands)
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)
Constant Currency:
| As Reported
Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Constant Currency (1)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Year-Over-Year
Increase (Decrease)
|Net sales
|2025
|2024
| Increase
(Decrease)
|2025
|2024
| Increase
(Decrease)
| Currency
Impact
| Excluding
Currency
| Including
Currency
| Currency
Impact
|U.S.
|$
|119,315
|$
|130,503
|$
|(11,188
|)
|$
|119,315
|$
|130,502
|$
|(11,187
|)
|$
|1
|(8.6
|)%
|(8.6
|)%
|-
|%
|International
|12,547
|11,163
|1,384
|12,547
|11,766
|781
|(603
|)
|6.6
|%
|12.4
|%
|5.8
|%
|Total net sales
|$
|131,862
|$
|141,666
|$
|(9,804
|)
|$
|131,862
|$
|142,268
|$
|(10,406
|)
|$
|(602
|)
|(7.3
|)%
|(6.9
|)%
|0.4
|%
| As Reported
Six Months Ended
June 30,
| Constant Currency (1)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
| Year-Over-Year
Increase (Decrease)
|Net sales
|2025
|2024
| Increase
(Decrease)
|2025
|2024
| Increase
(Decrease)
| Currency
Impact
| Excluding
Currency
| Including
Currency
| Currency
Impact
|U.S.
|$
|247,825
|$
|260,983
|$
|(13,158
|)
|$
|247,825
|$
|260,921
|$
|(13,096
|)
|$
|62
|(5.0
|)%
|(5.0
|)%
|-
|%
|International
|24,122
|22,925
|1,197
|24,122
|23,421
|701
|(496
|)
|3.0
|%
|5.2
|%
|2.2
|%
|Total net sales
|$
|271,947
|$
|283,908
|$
|(11,961
|)
|$
|271,947
|$
|284,342
|$
|(12,395
|)
|$
|(434
|)
|(4.4
|)%
|(4.2
|)%
|0.2
|%
(1)“Constant Currency” is determined by applying the 2025 average exchange rates to the prior year local currency sales amounts, with the difference between the change in“As Reported” net sales and“Constant Currency” net sales, reported in the table as“Currency Impact.” Constant currency sales growth is intended to exclude the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment