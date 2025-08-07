Abcourt Provides Sleeping Giant Project Development Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROUYN-NORANDA, Canada, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“ Abcourt ” or the“ Corporation ”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to provide an update on the ramp-up activities at the Sleeping Giant Project in Eeyou Istchee, Québec. Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO of Abcourt, commented:“We had a very good start of the project as soon as we completed the financing with Nebari in early July. We immediately started the installation of the sleep camp on site. The underground teams began the rehabilitation of the underground openings as well as preparing the mining of the first stope that began at the end of July. The mill and surface teams prepared the mill during the month of July to start processing material from underground in August. Finally, we also began the hiring process to increase the size of the development and mining crews. Overall, we're all excited to start the development and ramp-up of the project.” July Activities

Built a surface stockpile between the mine and the mill of approximately 1,000 tonnes of ore.

Began to blast the first stope underground in July.

Started the construction of a 50 persons dormitory. In the coming days, we will complete the installation of the utilities feeding the dormitory. It's planned to accept the first persons later in August. The delivery of the kitchen and rec room are scheduled in a few weeks. The 50-person dormitory is the first phase of a larger dormitory. Abcourt is in the permitting process for phase 2 to increase the capacity from 50 to 100 rooms. The current 50-person dormitory should be enough to accommodate up to 100 workers base on a 7 days in 7 days out, 24 hours a day schedule. Also, we will continue to lodge some workers in the city of Amos until we complete phase 2. Began the works on the tailing facilities. The tailing construction management will consist of a small team who will execute the construction every year from generally May until October. The new environmental Certificate of Authorization, received in the Spring 2025, for the pulp storage is good until 2032 at the proposed mining rate of 100,000 to 125,000 tonnes per year of ore. August Outlooks

Increase the underground activities to start feeding the mill,

Commission the crushing plant, Commission the grinding and leaching circuits to fill the mill circuit.

Figure 1: Surface stockpile of ore





Figure 2: Installation of the 50-persons dormitory





Qualified Person Pascal Hamelin, Eng, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Hamelin is a qualified person under Regulation NI 43-101. ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC. Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

