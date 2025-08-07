The Tile Shop Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the“Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Second Quarter 2025 Summary Net Sales Decreased 3.4%

Comparable Store Sales Decreased 3.5%

Gross Margin of 64.4%

Net Income of $0.4 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 Million

No Debt Outstanding and $27.8 million of Cash at Quarter-End Management Commentary – Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO “We believe the steps we've taken to expand our assortment of entry level, competitively priced products have contributed to a modest improvement in unit volumes during the second quarter when compared to the prior year. The improvement in unit volumes was offset due to increased demand for products carrying lower average selling prices and an increase in discounting. Housing turnover remains near historic lows, which continues to put pressure on traffic in our stores and our comparable store sales results. Nevertheless, we believe the refinements made to our assortment have helped broaden our appeal to a wider range of customers and position us to more effectively navigate the challenges of the current environment.”

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per June 30, June 30, share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 88,260 $ 91,384 $ 176,269 $ 183,112 Net sales decline(1) (3.4 )% (7.3 )% (3.7 )% (8.7 )% Comparable store sales decline (2) (3.5 )% (6.9 )% (3.8 )% (8.6 )% Gross margin rate 64.4 % 66.0 % 65.2 % 65.9 % Income from operations as a % of net sales 0.5 % 2.0 % 0.4 % 2.3 % Net income $ 392 $ 1,219 $ 564 $ 2,908 Net income per diluted share $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.07 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,937 $ 6,733 $ 9,503 $ 14,150 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales 5.6 % 7.4 % 5.4 % 7.7 % Number of stores open at the end of period 141 142 141 142

(1) As compared to the prior year period.

(2) The comparable store sales operating metric is the percentage change in sales of comparable stores period over period. A store is considered comparable on the second day of the 13th full month of operation. When a store is relocated, it is excluded from the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales include total charges to customers less any actual returns. The Company includes the change in allowance for anticipated sales returns applicable to comparable stores in the comparable store sales calculation.

SECOND QUARTER 2025

Net Sales

Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $3.1 million, or 3.4%, compared with the second quarter of 2024. Sales decreased at comparable stores by 3.5% during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in traffic.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased $3.5 million, or 5.8%, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024. The gross margin rate decreased 160 basis points to 64.4% in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to 66.0% during the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in gross margin rate was due to higher levels of discounting combined with increases in product costs.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased $2.1 million, or 3.6%, from $58.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $56.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a $0.8 million decrease in asset impairment, a $0.7 million reduction in SG&A associated with the closure of our New Jersey distribution center in the third quarter of 2024, a $0.7 million decrease in marketing costs and a $0.4 million decrease in depreciation that were partially offset by a $0.4 million write-off of display supplies.

In response to the challenges faced in our industry and continued pressure on our topline results, we closed our distribution center based in Spring Valley, WI during the second quarter of 2025. We did not incur any material asset impairment or severance costs in connection with this closure. We anticipate the annualized benefit from closing this distribution center will be approximately $1.0 million.

In addition, we closed one store during the second quarter at the end of its lease term. We did not incur any material asset impairment or severance costs in connection with this closure. Additionally, we closed a second store during the third quarter at the end of its lease term.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024 was $0.1 million and $0.6 million, respectively. The decrease in the provision for income taxes was primarily due to a decrease in pretax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 16.4% and 32.1% in the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate was largely due to a decrease in pretax income and the impact of permanent differences.

Capital Structure and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had no borrowings outstanding on its $75.0 million line of credit. Cash and cash equivalents increased from $21.0 million as of December 31, 2024 to $27.8 million as of June 30, 2025.

NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $4.9 million compared with $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. See the table below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2025 % of net sales (1) 2024 % of net sales (1) Net income $ 392 0.4 % $ 1,219 1.3 % Interest (Income)/expense, net (29 ) (0.0 ) 57 0.1 Provision for income taxes 77 0.1 575 0.6 Depreciation and amortization 4,190 4.7 4,602 5.0 Stock based compensation 307 0.3 280 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,937 5.6 % $ 6,733 7.4 % Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2025 % of net sales 2024 % of net sales Net income $ 564 0.3 % $ 2,908 1.6 % Interest (Income)/expense, net (47 ) (0.0 ) 223 0.1 Provision for income taxes 106 0.1 1,003 0.5 Depreciation and amortization 8,195 4.6 9,344 5.1 Stock based compensation 685 0.4 672 0.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,503 5.4 % $ 14,150 7.7 %

(1) Amounts do not foot due to rounding.

Pretax Return on Capital Employed

Pretax Return on Capital Employed was 0.0% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the second quarter in 2025 compared to 6.8% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the second quarter in 2024. See the Pretax Return on Capital Employed calculation in the table below.

($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2025 (1) 2024 (1) Income from Operations (trailing twelve months) $ 6 $ 8,433 Total Assets 322,302 321,899 Less: Accounts payable (24,528 ) (23,944 ) Less: Income tax payable (58 ) (652 ) Less: Other accrued liabilities (28,475 ) (31,288 ) Less: Lease liability (141,286 ) (138,118 ) Less: Other long-term liabilities (4,651 ) (4,763 ) Capital Employed $ 123,304 $ 123,134 Pretax Return on Capital Employed 0.0 % 6.8 %

(1) Income statement accounts represent the activity for the trailing twelve months ended as of each of the balance sheet dates. Balance sheet accounts represent the average account balance for the four quarters ended as of each of the balance sheet dates.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by taking net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and adjusting for interest (income) expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company calculates Pretax Return on Capital Employed by taking income (loss) from operations divided by capital employed. Capital employed equals total assets less accounts payable, income taxes payable, other accrued liabilities, lease liability and other long-term liabilities. Other companies may calculate both Adjusted EBITDA and Pretax Return on Capital Employed differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Company management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Company performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation, for budgeting and planning purposes and for assessing the effectiveness of capital allocation over time. These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the Board of Directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other specialty retailers, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

The Company intends to use its website, investors.tileshop.com , as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company's website under the heading News and Events. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portions of the Company's website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

ABOUT THE TILE SHOP

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) is a specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 141 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit . Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,758 $ 20,957 Receivables, net 4,336 3,085 Inventories 85,965 86,267 Income tax receivable 1,543 850 Other current assets, net 6,668 8,663 Total Current Assets 126,270 119,822 Property, plant and equipment, net 59,085 59,733 Right of use asset 132,332 132,861 Deferred tax assets 4,553 4,890 Other assets 1,870 2,297 Total Assets $ 324,110 $ 319,603 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,610 $ 23,808 Income tax payable - 62 Current portion of lease liability 29,315 28,880 Other accrued liabilities 27,855 25,644 Total Current Liabilities 82,780 78,394 Long-term debt - - Long-term lease liability, net 112,403 113,700 Other long-term liabilities 5,050 4,597 Total Liabilities 200,233 196,691 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 44,779,230 and 44,657,898 shares, respectively 4 4 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 0 shares - - Additional paid-in capital 130,099 129,696 Accumulated deficit (6,226 ) (6,788 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 123,877 122,912 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 324,110 $ 319,603

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 88,260 $ 91,384 $ 176,269 $ 183,112 Cost of sales 31,419 31,053 61,358 62,462 Gross profit 56,841 60,331 114,911 120,650 Selling, general and administrative expenses 56,401 58,480 114,288 116,516 Income from operations 440 1,851 623 4,134 Interest income/(expense), net 29 (57 ) 47 (223 ) Income before income taxes 469 1,794 670 3,911 Provision for income taxes (77 ) (575 ) (106 ) (1,003 ) Net income $ 392 $ 1,219 $ 564 $ 2,908 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.07 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,875,559 43,688,605 43,855,079 43,629,675 Diluted 43,894,182 43,759,597 43,881,278 43,711,030

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Rate Analysis

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross margin rate 64.4 % 66.0 % 65.2 % 65.9 % SG&A expense rate 63.9 % 64.0 % 64.8 % 63.6 % Income from operations margin rate 0.5 % 2.0 % 0.4 % 2.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin rate 5.6 % 7.4 % 5.4 % 7.7 %

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 564 $ 2,908 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,195 9,344 Amortization of debt issuance costs 36 36 (Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment (60 ) 32 Impairment charges 190 949 Non-cash lease expense 13,862 13,404 Stock based compensation 685 672 Deferred income taxes 337 993 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (1,251 ) (772 ) Inventories 302 7,608 Other current assets, net 2,385 1,984 Accounts payable 1,341 (1,119 ) Income tax receivable / payable (755 ) (2,336 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (12,344 ) (10,251 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,487 23,452 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,473 ) (6,257 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 71 - Net cash used in investing activities (6,402 ) (6,257 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Payments of long-term debt - (10,000 ) Advances on line of credit - 10,000 Employee taxes paid for shares withheld (284 ) (463 ) Net cash used in financing activities (284 ) (463 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash - (11 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 6,801 16,721 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 20,957 8,620 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 27,758 $ 25,341 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 520 $ 126 Cash paid for interest 104 167 Cash paid (received) for income taxes, net 524 2,346