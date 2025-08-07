Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Refutes Reports Of Vladimir Putin's Delhi Visit In August 2025, Says Dates 'Under Discussion'

2025-08-07 07:01:01
(MENAFN- Live Mint) NSA Ajit Doval, during his visit to Moscow, has said that the dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India are being worked out. No specific date or time has been indicated by the NSA in his engagements. The time of the end of August being reported is incorrect, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

