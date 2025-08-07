Uttarkashi Crisis: Indian Army Deploys Tracker Dogs

Indian Army's 150-strong rescue team airlifts specially trained tracker and cadaver dogs to Uttarkashi's Dharali, racing against time to find survivors after a devastating cloudburst ripped through the village. More than 190 people have been rescued so far, but over 50 remain missing.

