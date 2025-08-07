Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Uttarkashi Crisis: Indian Army Deploys Tracker Dogs


2025-08-07 07:00:52
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Indian Army's 150-strong rescue team airlifts specially trained tracker and cadaver dogs to Uttarkashi's Dharali, racing against time to find survivors after a devastating cloudburst ripped through the village. More than 190 people have been rescued so far, but over 50 remain missing.

MENAFN07082025007385015968ID1109897852

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search