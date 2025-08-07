Shashi Tharoor SLAMS Trump's 25% Tariff On Russian Oil Trade

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has hit out at US President Donald Trump over the imposition of an additional 25% tariff on India's purchase of Russian oil. He warned of adverse effects on the $90 billion Indo-US trade, demanding India retaliate with equal tariffs on American exports if the US continues to disregard mutual interests.

