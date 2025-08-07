Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Uddhav Condemns PM Modi Over China Visit: 'Clarify Who Our Real Enemy Is'


2025-08-07 07:00:52
Uddhav Thackeray questioned PM Modi's upcoming China visit, slamming his foreign policy stance. He asked why India is playing cricket with Pakistan and visiting China, despite past boycott calls. 'The country needs a strong PM and clear leadership,' he said, highlighting China's alleged support to Pakistan.

