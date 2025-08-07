Draftkings Stock Rises Premarket After Strong Q2: Retail Turns More Optimistic

DraftKings' (DKNG) shares jumped 7% in premarket trading on Thursday, after the fantasy sports and digital gaming company saw retail investors become more bullish amid recent expansion.

"We set records for revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter," CEO Jason Robins said in a statement.

DraftKings maintained its 2025 revenue growth target of 32%, and its adjusted core earnings forecast of between $800 million and $900 million. The outlook takes into account higher tax rates in New Jersey, Louisiana, and Illinois, as well as the planned launch of a sports betting offering in Missouri, the company said.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for DKNG shifted to 'extremely bullish' as of early Thursday, from 'bullish' the previous day. DraftKings shares have risen 22% year-to-date, fueled by strong online gaming activity and expansion into newly legalized states in recent months.

DKNG sentiment and message volume as of August 7 | Source: Stocktwits

"$DKNG its going to beast. $100+ EASY in less than 2 years. EASY," one user said, forecasting the stock to more than double.

For the second quarter, DraftKings' revenue grew 36.9% to $1.51 billion, beating FactSet's consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Net income rose 147.5% to $157.9 million. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $0.38 per share, in line with expectations.

Monthly Unique Payers (MUPs) increased 6%, while average revenue per user increased by 29%.

