Gold Price SURGES Again On August 8Th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

2025-08-07 07:00:49
Gold prices continue to climb, putting a strain on budgets. Find out today's gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata

Kolkata Gold Prices Today:

18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7691 (up ₹16), 10 grams: ₹76910 (up ₹160), 100 grams: ₹769100 (up ₹1600).

22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9400 (up ₹20), 10 grams: ₹94000 (up ₹200), 100 grams: ₹940000 (up ₹2000).

24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹10255 (up ₹22), 10 grams: ₹102550 (up ₹220), 100 grams: ₹1025500 (up ₹2200).

Hyderabad Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94000 (up ₹200).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹102550 (up ₹220).

Delhi Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94150 (up ₹200).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹102700 (up ₹220).

Mumbai Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94000 (up ₹200).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹102550 (up ₹220).

Jaipur Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94150 (up ₹200).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹102700 (up ₹220).

Chennai Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94000 (up ₹200).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹102550 (up ₹220).

Patna Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94050 (up ₹200).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹102600 (up ₹220).

