Gold Price SURGES Again On August 8Th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices continue to climb, putting a strain on budgets. Find out today's gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata
Gold prices keep rising, impacting budgets. Check today's rates in major cities, including Kolkata.
Kolkata Gold Prices Today:
18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7691 (up ₹16), 10 grams: ₹76910 (up ₹160), 100 grams: ₹769100 (up ₹1600).
22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9400 (up ₹20), 10 grams: ₹94000 (up ₹200), 100 grams: ₹940000 (up ₹2000).
24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹10255 (up ₹22), 10 grams: ₹102550 (up ₹220), 100 grams: ₹1025500 (up ₹2200).
Hyderabad Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94000 (up ₹200).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹102550 (up ₹220).
Delhi Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94150 (up ₹200).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹102700 (up ₹220).
Mumbai Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94000 (up ₹200).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹102550 (up ₹220).
Jaipur Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94150 (up ₹200).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹102700 (up ₹220).
Chennai Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94000 (up ₹200).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹102550 (up ₹220).
Patna Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94050 (up ₹200).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹102600 (up ₹220).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment