4 Ruthless Ways Roman Reigns Could Destroy Seth Rollins' Empire On RAW

Roman Reigns is out for revenge. These 4 bold moves could shift WWE RAW's balance of power.

With the odds stacked against him, Roman might strike by isolating the muscle of Rollins' group. Reed has been a powerful force, and removing him first would create a ripple effect.

A brutal backstage ambush or sneak attack during a PLE could sideline Reed and destabilize the faction. This would remind fans that Roman plays the long game, and plays it violently.

Once Reed is down, Roman's next move could be to neutralize Bron Breakker. As a breakout star and a potential tag champ, Breakker is a threat to Reigns' plan.

Injuring him in a pre-match assault or setting him up for a trap would remove the second pillar of Rollins' power. With both men gone, Reigns clears a path to face his true target without distractions.

Even a lone wolf like Roman knows when he needs his Wiseman. Seth may trust Heyman now, but Reigns has history, leverage, and unfinished business. Reconnecting with Heyman would be personal and strategic.

Roman could appeal to Heyman's legacy and loyalty, perhaps even forgive past betrayal, just to use him again. And if Heyman doesn't budge, Reigns might force the issue.

Roman hasn't held the World Heavyweight Title yet. Now might be the perfect time to go after it, and his biggest rival. With Rollins weakened and his crew scattered, Roman could strike when Seth least expects it.

This feud has deep roots. Taking Seth's gold would be the ultimate insult, and maybe the only thing left that Reigns hasn't already conquered.