Cambodia, Thailand Sign Agreement To Cement Ceasefire
According to the Cambodian side, the two countries held detailed discussions on ceasefire arrangements, and agreed to establish a regional monitoring mechanism, restore mutual trust, and that captured soldiers could be treated under international humanitarian law.
The Thai side said that the two countries reached an agreement to maintain communication and resolve issues through a bilateral mechanism, and ASEAN members will be allowed to monitor the ceasefire.
In addition, the two sides agreed that the next extraordinary GBC meeting will be held within a month.
Meanwhile, a Cambodian Foreign Ministry spokesperson on August 6 said that Thailand's legal action against Cambodia for using military forces and weapons to violate its sovereignty is baseless and politically motivated.
Cambodian Foreign Ministry's Secretary of State and spokesperson Chum Sounry said this legal measure is entirely baseless and represents a deliberate attempt to divert both domestic and international public attention from Thailand's hostile policy against Cambodia, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The accusations forming the basis of legal action are unfounded, politically motivated, and lack a credible basis," he said in a press briefing.
Sounry said Cambodia strongly rejects these claims and reaffirms that the country did not start hostilities.
Cambodia remains committed to peace, the spokesperson said, adding that despite continued provocation, it remains fully committed to the ceasefire agreement.
"Cambodia urges Thailand to halt its disinformation campaign and/or hostile actions and return to constructive dialogue in the spirit of peaceful co-existence and ASEAN solidarity," he said.
The reaction came after Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on August 5 ordered relevant departments to draft legal documents to initiate criminal and civil lawsuits domestically and internationally against Cambodia.
Armed clashes broke out between soldiers of Cambodia and Thailand along their disputed border on July 24. The two ASEAN member states agreed to a ceasefire in the afternoon of July 28, taking effect at midnight of the same day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment