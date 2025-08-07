On Tagore's Death Anniversary, Mamata Flags 'Harassment Of Bengalis' In BJP-Ruled States
In a statement posted on her official X account, Chief Minister Banerjee paid tributes to Rabindranath Tagore and said that the iconic Indian poet and writer continued to be her inspiration to fight in the current situation when Bengali-speaking people were allegedly subjected to harassment in different parts of the country.
"On the death anniversary of the world renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore, I offer my heartfelt respect and salutations to our beloved Thakur. Every day of the year, every moment, he surrounds us. Especially today, when terror descends upon Bengalis for speaking the Bengali language, he is our inspiration to fight," the Chief Minister said in a social media post.
According to the Chief Minister, Tagore was the greatest genius of the Bengali language of all time, and hence, when his language was under attack, all were sorrowful, pained, and deeply hurt.
"Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high -- Rabindranath is our guiding star in building that India," she added.
In her social media post, she also reminded that keeping in mind the sentiments of the Bengalis with Tagore, she started her series of protest rallies against the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states, with Bolpur-Santiniketan in Birbhum district last month because of the historical and cultural significance of the place for its rich association with Tagore and the Visva Bharati University.
"Paying homage to him (Tagore) from his Shantiniketan, we (Trinamool Congress) have started a movement against language terrorism. As long as this hatred against Bengalis persists, we will continue our fight. And on this path of struggle, Rabindranath is our guide. Today is the day for us to take a new oath -- we will not tolerate language terrorism against Bengalis," the Chief Minister added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment