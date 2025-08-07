India Rises To 63Rd In FIFA Rankings After Historic AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualification

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The Indian women's football team has made a significant leap in the latest FIFA rankings, climbing seven spots to reach 63rd position following a landmark victory over Thailand. The win not only boosted their global standing but also sealed a coveted spot in the AFC Women's Asian Cup, marking a historic qualification on merit.

This is India's highest ranking in nearly two years-the Blue Tigresses were last ranked 61st on August 21, 2023. The rise reflects a resurgence in form and confidence, capped by a gritty 2-1 triumph against a higher-ranked Thai side in the decisive final qualifier.

India's campaign in the qualifiers was nothing short of dominant. The team opened with a record-breaking 13-0 demolition of Mongolia, their biggest win in recent memory. That momentum continued with a 4-0 rout of Timor-Leste and a 5-0 victory over Iraq, setting up a high-stakes finale against Thailand, with both teams tied on points.

Under pressure and facing elimination, India delivered. Midfielder Sangita Basfore rose to the occasion with a brace, guiding her team to a 2-1 win and securing their place in the continental tournament for the first time based on performance.

The achievement holds special significance as India had been forced to withdraw from the previous edition of the Asian Cup-hosted on home soil-due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad.

The qualification marks a milestone for Indian women's football, showcasing depth, resilience, and tactical maturity. It also comes at a time when the sport is seeking greater visibility and support within the country.

On Wednesday, the India U20 women's team was held to a goalless draw by Indonesia at the Thuwunna Stadium in their opening Group D encounter of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the Indian U17 girls' team has been drawn into Group G of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, alongside Uzbekistan and the hosts, the Kyrgyz Republic. Their matches will take place in Bishkek from October 13 to 17, 2025, with the Young Tigresses kicking off against the Kyrgyz Republic on October 13 before facing Uzbekistan in a potentially decisive clash on October 17.

In the women's competition, 27 teams are split into eight groups. The eight winners will advance to the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 in China, where they will be joined by DPR Korea, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and hosts China PR to form a 12-team final tournament.