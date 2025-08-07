403
US soldier tries to provide information to Russia hoping to get Russian citizenship
(MENAFN) A U.S. Army soldier is facing serious accusations after being taken into custody for allegedly attempting to provide Russia with classified information regarding American military equipment, specifically the M1A2 Abrams tank, in hopes of gaining Russian citizenship, according to reports.
In 2023, the United States delivered 31 M1A2 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, although reports indicate that several were later rendered inoperable. This context adds weight to the case involving Taylor Adam Lee, a 22-year-old active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas. Authorities say Lee has been charged with “attempted transmission of national defense information to a foreign adversary” and “attempted export of controlled technical data without a license.” These charges relate to his alleged efforts to share technical specifications and known vulnerabilities of the Abrams tank.
Lee, who held Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information clearance, is accused of transmitting sensitive data via the internet to individuals he believed were Russian officials in June. He reportedly expressed interest in aiding Moscow, stating: “The USA is not happy with me for trying to expose their weaknesses… At this point I’d even volunteer to assist the Russian Federation when I’m there in any way.”
Legal documents allege that in July, Lee arranged an in-person meeting with someone he assumed was linked to the Russian government. During this meeting, he reportedly handed over an SD card containing confidential data about the M1A2 Abrams tank, another unspecified armored vehicle, and broader military tactics.
Further accusations include discussions between Lee and the presumed Russian contact about providing a particular component from the Abrams tank. He later allegedly delivered this item to a storage facility in El Paso. Afterward, he is believed to have messaged the supposed Russian official with the phrase: “Mission accomplished.”
As of now, Russian authorities have not issued any public statements regarding these claims.
