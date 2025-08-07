403
Powerful earthquake strikes coast of Japan
(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake registering 5.9 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Japan’s southwestern Okinawa region on Thursday, according to reports.
The tremor occurred 18 kilometers (approximately 11.1 miles) north of Yonaguni Island at 07:45 GMT and originated from a depth of 108.5 kilometers (about 67.4 miles), based on data from geological monitoring sources.
The quake's impact extended beyond Japan, with tremors also felt in Taiwan’s capital, Taipei.
So far, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or damage to infrastructure.
