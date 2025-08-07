P10 Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|% Change
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Q2'25 vs Q2'24
|YTD'25 vs YTD'24
|GAAP Net Income
|$4,200
|$7,390
|$8,896
|$12,633
|-43%
|-30%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation & amortization
|6,766
|7,075
|12,570
|14,157
|-4%
|-11%
|Interest expense, net
|6,799
|6,115
|13,216
|11,891
|11%
|11%
|Income tax expense
|1,380
|3,718
|1,645
|5,476
|-63%
|-70%
|Non-recurring expenses
|11,184
|884
|14,644
|1,575
|1165%
|830%
|Non-cash stock based compensation
|6,680
|5,771
|12,536
|11,716
|16%
|7%
|Non-cash stock based compensation - acquisitions
|4,376
|904
|5,085
|1,675
|384%
|204%
|Earn out related compensation
|(6,007
|)
|3,558
|(2,488
|)
|7,117
|N/A
|N/A
|Non-Fee Related Income
|-
|(1,850
|)
|(39
|)
|(1,934
|)
|-100%
|-98%
|Fee-Related Earnings
|$35,378
|$33,565
|$66,065
|$64,306
|5%
|3%
|Plus:
|Non-Fee Related Income
|$-
|$1,850
|$39
|$1,934
|-100%
|-98%
|Less:
|Strategic alliance noncontrolling interests expense
|(663
|)
|-
|(663
|)
|-
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash interest expense
|(6,241
|)
|(5,636
|)
|(12,937
|)
|(11,042
|)
|11%
|17%
|Cash income taxes, net of taxes related to acquisitions
|(1,743
|)
|(1,029
|)
|(2,314
|)
|(1,049
|)
|69%
|121%
|Adjusted Net Income
|$26,731
|$28,750
|$50,190
|$54,149
|-7%
|-7%
|Fully Diluted ANI per Share
|Shares outstanding
|110,994
|112,359
|110,951
|113,744
|-1%
|-2%
|Fully Diluted Shares outstanding
|118,722
|120,098
|118,935
|121,469
|-1%
|-2%
|ANI per share
|$0.24
|$0.26
|$0.45
|$0.48
|-6%
|-5%
|Fully Diluted ANI per share(1)
|$0.23
|$0.24
|$0.42
|$0.45
|-6%
|-5%
|Fee-Related Revenue
|Total Revenues
|$72,704
|$71,076
|$140,371
|$137,191
|2%
|2%
|Adjustments:
|Non-Fee Related Revenue
|-
|(2,767
|)
|(39
|)
|(3,875
|)
|-100%
|-99%
|Fee-Related Revenue
|$72,704
|$68,309
|$140,332
|$133,316
|6%
|5%
|Fee-Related Earnings Margin
|Fee-Related Revenue
|$72,704
|$68,309
|$140,332
|$133,316
|6%
|5%
|Fee-Related Earnings
|$35,378
|$33,565
|$66,065
|$64,306
|5%
|3%
|Fee-Related Earnings Margin
|49%
|49%
|47%
|48%
|N/A
|N/A
(1) Fully Diluted ANI EPS calculations include the total of all shares of common stock, stock options under the treasury stock method, restricted stock awards, and the redeemable non-controlling interests of P10 Intermediate converted to Class A stock as of each period presented.
Notes to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Above is a calculation of our unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. These are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be construed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are reconciled in the table above. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. Other companies may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure.
We use Adjusted Net Income, or ANI, Fee-Related Revenue, Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings Margin to provide additional measures of profitability. We use the measures to assess our performance relative to our intended strategies, expected patterns of profitability, and budgets, and use the results of that assessment to adjust our future activities to the extent we deem necessary. ANI reflects an estimate of our cash flows generated by our core operations. ANI is calculated as Fee-Related Earnings, plus Non-Fee Related Income, less strategic alliance noncontrolling interests expense, less actual cash paid for interest and federal and state income taxes.
In order to compute Fee-Related Earnings, we adjust our GAAP Net Income for certain items, including:
- Expenses that typically do not require us to pay them in cash in the current period (such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation); Earn out related compensation; The cost of financing our business; One-time expenses related to restructuring of the management team including placement/search fees; Expenses related to one-time technical accounting matters; Acquisition-related expenses which reflect the actual costs incurred during the period for the acquisition of new businesses, which primarily consists of fees for professional services including legal, accounting, and advisory, as well as bonuses paid to employees directly related to the acquisition; The effects of income taxes; and Non-Fee Related Income.
Fee-Related Revenue is calculated as Total Revenues less Non-Fee Related Revenue.
Fee-Related Earnings is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings less any incentive fee revenue and excluding any incentive fee-related expenses.
Fee-Related Earnings Margin is calculated as Fee-Related Earnings divided by Fee-Related Revenue.
Adjusted Net Income reflects net cash paid for federal and state income taxes and cash interest expense.
Legal Disclaimer:
