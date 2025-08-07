Playtika Holding Corp. Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenue of $696.0 million and Direct-to-Consumer (“DTC”) Revenue of $175.9 million

Revenue Decreased (1.4)% Sequentially and Increased 11.0% Year Over Year

DTC Platforms Revenue Decreased (1.8)% Sequentially and Increased 1.3% Year Over Year HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) today released financial results for its second quarter for the period ending June 30, 2025. Financial Highlights

Revenue of $696.0 million decreased (1.4)% sequentially and increased 11.0% year over year.

DTC platforms revenue of $175.9 million decreased (1.8)% sequentially and increased 1.3% year over year.

GAAP Net Income of $33.2 million increased 8.5% sequentially and decreased (61.7)% year over year.

Adjusted Net Income of $6.5 million decreased (82.0)% sequentially and (91.4)% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $167.0 million decreased (0.2)% sequentially and (12.6)% year over year. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $592.1 million as of June 30, 2025. “We are pleased to report a resilient second quarter, with revenue reaching $696 million,” said Robert Antokol, Chief Executive Officer.“Our strategic priorities and the dedication of our team have driven positive developments and balance to the portfolio. The success of our latest launch, Disney Solitaire, which has already hit the $100 million annual run-rate revenue threshold, is a testament to the incredible work of our employees, in collaboration with Disney & Pixar Games. Additionally, Bingo Blitz continues to experience strong engagement and significant growth in DTC revenue, reinforcing the strength of our largest title.” “Our DTC business remains a key priority as we navigate the competitive landscape of mobile gaming,” said Craig Abrahams, President and Chief Financial Officer.“We are increasing our long-term target for DTC to 40%, up from 30%. This strategic transition is intended to balance our margins as we manage changes within our portfolio.” Selected Operational Metrics and Business Highlights

Average Daily Paying Users of 378K decreased (3.1)% sequentially and increased 26.8% year over year.

Average Payer Conversion of 4.3%, up from 3.7% in Q2 2024 and consistent with Q1 2025 conversion.

Bingo Blitz revenue of $160.2 million decreased (1.3)% sequentially and increased 2.9% year over year.

Slotomania revenue of $86.5 million decreased (22.7)% sequentially and decreased (35.4)% year over year.

June's Journey revenue of $69.1 million increased 0.3% sequentially and decreased (7.4)% year over year. Announced plans for global launch of new slot game, Jackpot Tour, in Q4 2025. Playtika Announces Quarterly Dividend Playtika's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share of our outstanding common stock, payable on October 10, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 26, 2025. Future dividends are subject to market conditions and approval by our Board of Directors. Financial Outlook We are revising our guidance of revenue between $2.70 and $2.75 billion and maintaining our Adjusted EBITDA between $715 and $740 million. Conference Call Playtika management will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) today to discuss the company's results. The conference call can be accessed via a webcast accessible at investors.playtika.com. A replay of the call will be available through the website one hour following the call and will be archived for one year. Summary Operating Results of Playtika Holding Corp.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in millions, except percentages, Average DPUs, and ARPDAU) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 696.0 $ 627.0 $ 1,402.0 $ 1,278.2 Total costs and expenses $ 586.3 $ 486.3 $ 1,224.5 $ 1,039.4 Operating income $ 109.7 $ 140.7 $ 177.5 $ 238.8 Net income (loss) $ 33.2 $ 86.6 $ 63.8 $ 139.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 167.0 $ 191.0 $ 334.3 $ 376.6 Net income (loss) margin 4.8 % 13.8 % 4.6 % 10.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.0 % 30.5 % 23.8 % 29.5 % Non-financial performance metrics Average DAUs 8.8 8.1 8.9 8.4 Average DPUs (in thousands) 378 298 384 303 Average Daily Payer Conversion 4.3 % 3.7 % 4.3 % 3.6 % ARPDAU $ 0.87 $ 0.85 $ 0.87 $ 0.83 Average MAUs 30.0 27.7 30.9 30.3



About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Further, statements that include words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“intent,”“may,”“might,”“potential,”“present,”“preserve,”“project,”“pursue,”“should,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning may identify forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and industry. As a result, it is not possible for our management to assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated, predicted or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include without limitation:



actions of our majority shareholder or other third parties that influence us;

our reliance on third-party platforms, such as the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, to distribute our games and collect revenues, and the risk that such platforms may adversely change their policies;

our reliance on a limited number of games to generate the majority of our revenue;

our reliance on a small percentage of total users to generate a majority of our revenue;

our free-to-play business model, and the value of virtual items sold in our games, is highly dependent on how we manage the game revenues and pricing models;

our inability to integrate SuperPlay into our operations successfully or realize the anticipated benefits of this acquisition, along with our inability to identify acquisition targets that fit our strategy or complete acquisitions and integrate any acquired businesses successfully, could limit our growth, disrupt our plans and operations, or impact the amount of capital allocated to mergers and acquisitions;

our ability to compete in a highly competitive industry with low barriers to entry;

our ability to retain existing players, attract new players and increase the monetization of our player base;

our ability to develop and/or launch new products and content or otherwise execute against our product roadmap strategy;

we have significant indebtedness and are subject to the obligations and restrictive covenants under our debt instruments;

our inability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all;

the extension of the maturity date of our senior secured revolving credit facility from March 2026 to September 2027 remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including a regulatory approval in China, and a failure to satisfy such conditions could result in the termination of our revolving credit facility in March 2026;

our controlled company status;

legal or regulatory restrictions or proceedings could adversely impact our business and limit the growth of our operations;

risks related to our international operations and ownership, including our significant operations in Israel and Ukraine and the fact that our controlling stockholder is a Chinese-owned company;

geopolitical events such as the Wars in Israel and Ukraine;

our reliance on key personnel;

market conditions or other factors affecting the payment of dividends, including the decision whether or not to pay a dividend;

uncertainties regarding the amount and timing of repurchases under our stock repurchase program;

security breaches or other disruptions could compromise our information or our players' information and expose us to liability; and our inability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary information could adversely impact our business.

PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except par value) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 500.9 $ 565.8 Short-term investments 91.2 - Restricted cash 1.5 1.9 Accounts receivable 194.0 187.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 128.9 117.5 Total current assets 916.5 872.8 Property and equipment, net 105.3 115.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets 115.5 89.9 Intangible assets other than goodwill, net 495.5 562.2 Goodwill 1,706.1 1,692.3 Deferred tax assets, net 116.8 119.0 Investments in unconsolidated entities 20.9 20.6 Other non-current assets 160.2 167.0 Total assets $ 3,636.8 $ 3,639.2 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 11.1 $ 11.6 Accounts payable 72.1 58.6 Operating lease liabilities, current 21.0 25.7 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 560.3 463.0 Total current liabilities 664.5 558.9 Long-term debt 2,383.3 2,388.5 Contingent consideration 150.0 354.6 Other long-term liabilities 404.5 372.2 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 109.9 71.4 Deferred tax liabilities 12.4 24.7 Total liabilities 3,724.6 3,770.3 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock of $0.01 par value; 1,600.0 shares authorized; 376.3 and 375.3 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 4.1 4.1 Treasury stock at cost (51.8 shares at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) (603.5 ) (603.5 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,393.6 1,362.7 Accumulated other comprehensive income 23.6 (0.2 ) Accumulated deficit (905.6 ) (894.2 ) Total stockholders' deficit (87.8 ) (131.1 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 3,636.8 $ 3,639.2





PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In millions, except for per share data)

(Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 696.0 $ 627.0 $ 1,402.0 $ 1,278.2 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue 195.8 168.2 393.2 345.2 Research and development 114.5 100.6 218.3 207.5 Sales and marketing 257.7 169.4 529.5 359.8 General and administrative 17.9 48.1 83.1 119.9 Impairment charges 0.4 - 0.4 7.0 Total costs and expenses 586.3 486.3 1,224.5 1,039.4 Income from operations 109.7 140.7 177.5 238.8 Interest and other, net 64.6 20.4 91.3 43.6 Income before income taxes 45.1 120.3 86.2 195.2 Provision for income taxes 11.9 33.7 22.4 55.6 Net income 33.2 86.6 63.8 139.6 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation 15.5 (1.5 ) 22.7 (5.5 ) Change in fair value of derivatives 7.8 (3.3 ) 1.1 2.4 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 23.3 (4.8 ) 23.8 (3.1 ) Comprehensive income $ 56.5 $ 81.8 $ 87.6 $ 136.5 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.09 $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.38 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.38 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 375.5 371.4 375.4 370.9 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 375.6 371.8 375.8 371.3





PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities $ 164.9 $ 180.1 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (15.2 ) (23.3 ) Capitalization of internal use software costs (15.9 ) (19.5 ) Purchase of software for internal use (14.2 ) (15.2 ) Purchase of short-term investments (159.8 ) (390.1 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 69.1 - Other investing activities 0.8 (1.0 ) Net cash used in investing activities (135.2 ) (449.1 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividend paid (74.9 ) (37.1 ) Repayments on bank borrowings (9.5 ) (9.5 ) Payment for share buyback (10.9 ) - Payment of tax withholdings on stock-based payments (1.7 ) (1.3 ) Net cashout flow for business acquisitions - (0.7 ) Net cash used in financing activities (97.0 ) (48.6 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash 2.0 (2.3 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (65.3 ) (319.9 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 567.7 1,031.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 502.4 $ 711.8





CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

(In millions) Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities $ 164.9 $ 180.1 Purchase of property and equipment (15.2 ) (23.3 ) Capitalization of internal use software costs (15.9 ) (19.5 ) Purchase of software for internal use (14.2 ) (15.2 ) Free Cash Flow $ 119.6 $ 122.1



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance, nor as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Our Credit Agreement defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) provision for income taxes, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) impairment charges, (vi) stock-based compensation, (vii) contingent consideration, (viii) acquisition and related expenses, and (ix) certain other items. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.

We define Adjusted Net Income as net income before (i) impairment charges, and (ii) contingent consideration.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income as calculated herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies within the industry and are not determined in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or unexpected items.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In millions) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the closest GAAP financial measure: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 33.2 $ 86.6 $ 63.8 $ 139.6 Provision for income taxes 11.9 33.7 22.4 55.6 Interest expense and other, net 64.6 20.4 91.3 43.6 Depreciation and amortization 61.0 38.7 120.2 77.9 EBITDA 170.7 179.4 297.7 316.7 Stock-based compensation(1) 17.5 22.9 43.0 46.6 Impairment charge 0.4 - 0.4 7.0 Changes in estimated value of contingent consideration (33.0 ) (16.3 ) (26.1 ) (13.4 ) Acquisition and related expenses(2) 3.6 0.5 10.1 2.7 Other items(3) 7.8 4.5 9.2 17.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 167.0 $ 191.0 $ 334.3 $ 376.6 Net income margin 4.8 % 13.8 % 4.6 % 10.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.0 % 30.5 % 23.8 % 29.5 %

_________

(1) Reflects stock-based compensation expense related to the issuance of equity awards to our employees and Directors.

(2) Includes costs incurred to evaluate and pursue acquisition activities as well as costs incurred by the Company in connection with the evaluation of strategic alternatives.

(3) Amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 consists of $7.8 million and $8.5 million, respectively, incurred by the Company related to restructuring activities.

Amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 consist primarily of $2.6 million and $11.2 million, respectively, incurred by the Company for severance and $1.6 million and $5.1 million, respectively, incurred by the Company related to restructuring activities.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In millions) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to net income, the closest GAAP financial measure: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 33.2 $ 86.6 $ 63.8 $ 139.6 Impairment charge 0.4 - 0.4 7.0 Changes in estimated value of contingent consideration (33.0 ) (16.3 ) (26.1 ) (13.4 ) Income tax impact of adjustments 5.9 5.7 4.6 2.7 Adjusted Net Income $ 6.5 $ 76.0 $ 42.7 $ 135.9



