India Personal Loan Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Industry Trends And Research Report 2025-2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 135.7 Billion
Forecast (2033): USD 556.3 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 15.70%
Digital lending platforms accelerating loan disbursements and accessibility
Strong demand from salaried professionals, self-employed individuals, and Tier 2 & 3 cities
How Is AI Transforming Personal Loan Market in India?
-
Instant loan approvals with minimal documentation via mobile apps and digital KYC
AI-powered credit underwriting for first-time borrowers and thin-file customers
Flexible repayment options and short-term micro-loans
Integration with e-commerce and digital payment ecosystems for embedded finance solutions
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Rising Financial Inclusion: Increasing formal credit penetration in rural and semi-urban areas
Digital Ecosystem Expansion: Widespread use of UPI, eKYC, and India Stack powering rapid onboarding
Changing Consumer Behaviour: Young professionals increasingly opting for short-term credit for consumption and lifestyle needs
Flexible Credit Offerings: Personal loans now bundled with value-added services like insurance and EMI holidays
Growing Gig Economy: Rising credit demand from freelancers, independent contractors, and self-employed professionals
Market Segmentation
Provider Insights:
-
Bank
Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)
Tenure Insights:
-
Less than 12 Months
12-36 Months
More Than 36 Months
Interest Rate Insights:
-
10%-15%
16%-20%
Above 20%
Regional Insights:
-
North India
South India
East India
West India
Latest Developments in the Industry
-
In May 2025 , a major Indian fintech firm partnered with a private bank to launch pre-approved personal loan offerings through UPI apps, targeting over 20 million potential borrowers.
In February 2025 , a leading NBFC launched AI-based credit scoring models to improve loan access for self-employed individuals and low-income groups with limited credit history.
The regulatory environment is also evolving, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightening norms around unsecured lending while promoting digital financial literacy and consumer protection, ensuring sustainable market expansion.
