Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Personal Loan Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Industry Trends And Research Report 2025-2033

2025-08-07 06:45:14
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India personal loan market size was valued at USD 135.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 556.3 Billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 15.70% from 2025 to 2033 . The market is witnessing significant growth driven by rising consumer demand for credit, increasing penetration of digital lending platforms, and the emergence of new-age fintech lenders catering to underserved segments.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 135.7 Billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 556.3 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 15.70%
  • Digital lending platforms accelerating loan disbursements and accessibility
  • Strong demand from salaried professionals, self-employed individuals, and Tier 2 & 3 cities

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-personal-loan-market

How Is AI Transforming Personal Loan Market in India?

  • Instant loan approvals with minimal documentation via mobile apps and digital KYC
  • AI-powered credit underwriting for first-time borrowers and thin-file customers
  • Flexible repayment options and short-term micro-loans
  • Integration with e-commerce and digital payment ecosystems for embedded finance solutions

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Rising Financial Inclusion: Increasing formal credit penetration in rural and semi-urban areas
  • Digital Ecosystem Expansion: Widespread use of UPI, eKYC, and India Stack powering rapid onboarding
  • Changing Consumer Behaviour: Young professionals increasingly opting for short-term credit for consumption and lifestyle needs
  • Flexible Credit Offerings: Personal loans now bundled with value-added services like insurance and EMI holidays
  • Growing Gig Economy: Rising credit demand from freelancers, independent contractors, and self-employed professionals

Market Segmentation

Provider Insights:

  • Bank
  • Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)

Tenure Insights:

  • Less than 12 Months
  • 12-36 Months
  • More Than 36 Months

Interest Rate Insights:

  • 10%-15%
  • 16%-20%
  • Above 20%

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • South India
  • East India
  • West India

Latest Developments in the Industry

  • In May 2025 , a major Indian fintech firm partnered with a private bank to launch pre-approved personal loan offerings through UPI apps, targeting over 20 million potential borrowers.
  • In February 2025 , a leading NBFC launched AI-based credit scoring models to improve loan access for self-employed individuals and low-income groups with limited credit history.
  • The regulatory environment is also evolving, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightening norms around unsecured lending while promoting digital financial literacy and consumer protection, ensuring sustainable market expansion.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

