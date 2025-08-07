Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Announces Second Quarter Financial Results And Revised 2025 Outlook
|For the six-month periods ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|42,937
|$
|(10,163
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(18,330
|)
|$
|(2,577
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|$
|(8,157
|)
|$
|16,459
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|$
|84,288
|$
|43,942
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|100,738
|$
|47,661
The following table presents our long-term indebtedness as of June 28, 2025:
|(dollars in thousands)
|Instrument
|Interest Rate
|June 28, 2025
|2021 Extended Term Loan(1)
|S + 3.75%
|$
|885,950
|Second Lien Term Loan(1)
|S + 7.00%
|415,000
|Revolving Credit Facility(1)
|S + 3.75%
|-
|Securitization Facility
|S + 2.75%
|168,750
|Total indebtedness
|$
|1,469,700
|(1)S = Greater of 0.50% or one-month SOFR, plus a CSA
Results of Operations
The following table summarizes our consolidated results of operations for the periods indicated (amounts in thousands, except per share data):
| For the three-month periods
ended
| For the six-month periods
ended
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Revenue
|$
|589,553
|$
|504,958
|$
|1,148,777
|$
|995,611
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|378,753
|346,691
|754,419
|691,490
|Branch and regional administrative expenses
|90,069
|87,972
|181,456
|175,886
|Corporate expenses
|34,529
|30,245
|72,034
|60,087
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,617
|2,833
|5,211
|5,745
|Acquisition-related costs
|3,400
|-
|3,506
|-
|Other operating expense
|151
|91
|316
|2,411
|Operating income
|80,034
|37,126
|131,835
|59,992
|Interest income
|129
|95
|261
|197
|Interest expense
|(36,003
|)
|(39,613
|)
|(72,338
|)
|(79,260
|)
|Other (expense) income
|(22
|)
|6,371
|(5,472
|)
|24,540
|Income before income taxes
|44,138
|3,979
|54,286
|5,469
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(17,113
|)
|9,927
|(22,068
|)
|(2,735
|)
|Net income
|$
|27,025
|$
|13,906
|$
|32,218
|$
|2,734
|Net income per share:
|Net income per share, basic
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic
|200,968
|192,600
|197,819
|192,420
|Net income per share, diluted
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted
|210,442
|196,869
|206,763
|196,274
The following tables summarize our consolidated key performance measures, including Field contribution and Field contribution margin, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods indicated:
|For the three-month periods ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|$
|589,553
|$
|504,958
|$
|84,595
|16.8
|%
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|378,753
|346,691
|32,062
|9.2
|%
|Gross margin
|$
|210,800
|$
|158,267
|$
|52,533
|33.2
|%
|Gross margin percentage
|35.8
|%
|31.3
|%
|Branch and regional administrative expenses
|90,069
|87,972
|2,097
|2.4
|%
|Field contribution
|$
|120,731
|$
|70,295
|$
|50,436
|71.7
|%
|Field contribution margin
|20.5
|%
|13.9
|%
|Corporate expenses
|$
|34,529
|$
|30,245
|$
|4,284
|14.2
|%
|As a percentage of revenue
|5.9
|%
|6.0
|%
|Operating income
|$
|80,034
|$
|37,126
|$
|42,908
|115.6
|%
|As a percentage of revenue
|13.6
|%
|7.4
|%
|For the six-month periods ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|$
|1,148,777
|$
|995,611
|$
|153,166
|15.4
|%
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|754,419
|691,490
|62,929
|9.1
|%
|Gross margin
|$
|394,358
|$
|304,121
|$
|90,237
|29.7
|%
|Gross margin percentage
|34.3
|%
|30.5
|%
|Branch and regional administrative expenses
|181,456
|175,886
|5,570
|3.2
|%
|Field contribution
|$
|212,902
|$
|128,235
|$
|84,667
|66.0
|%
|Field contribution margin
|18.5
|%
|12.9
|%
|Corporate expenses
|$
|72,034
|$
|60,087
|$
|11,947
|19.9
|%
|As a percentage of revenue
|6.3
|%
|6.0
|%
|Operating income
|$
|131,835
|$
|59,992
|$
|71,843
|119.8
|%
|As a percentage of revenue
|11.5
|%
|6.0
|%
(1) Represents the change in margin percentage year over year (or quarter over quarter).
The following tables summarize our key performance measures by segment for the periods indicated:
|PDS
|For the three-month periods ended
|(dollars and hours in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|$
|486,012
|$
|407,851
|$
|78,161
|19.2
|%
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|328,078
|296,983
|31,095
|10.5
|%
|Gross margin
|$
|157,934
|$
|110,868
|$
|47,066
|42.5
|%
|Gross margin percentage
|32.5
|%
|27.2
|%
|5.3
|%
|(4)
|Hours
|11,053
|10,336
|717
|6.9
|%
|Revenue rate
|$
|43.97
|$
|39.46
|$
|4.51
|12.3
|%
|(1)
|Cost of revenue rate
|$
|29.68
|$
|28.73
|$
|0.95
|3.6
|%
|(2)
|Spread rate
|$
|14.29
|$
|10.73
|$
|3.56
|35.6
|%
|(3)
|HHH
|For the three-month periods ended
|(dollars and admissions/episodes in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|$
|60,112
|$
|54,630
|$
|5,482
|10.0
|%
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|27,048
|25,227
|1,821
|7.2
|%
|Gross margin
|$
|33,064
|$
|29,403
|$
|3,661
|12.5
|%
|Gross margin percentage
|55.0
|%
|53.8
|%
|1.2
|%
|(4)
|Home health total admissions(5)
|9.8
|9.4
|0.4
|4.3
|%
|Home health episodic admissions(6)
|7.3
|7.1
|0.2
|2.8
|%
|Home health total episodes(7)
|12.4
|11.6
|0.8
|6.9
|%
|Home health episodic mix(8)
|74.5
|%
|75.5
|%
|-1.0
|%
|Home health revenue per completed episode(9)
|$
|3,231
|$
|3,093
|$
|138
|4.5
|%
|MS
|For the three-month periods ended
|(dollars and UPS in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|$
|43,429
|$
|42,477
|$
|952
|2.2
|%
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|23,627
|24,481
|(854
|)
|-3.5
|%
|Gross margin
|$
|19,802
|$
|17,996
|$
|1,806
|10.0
|%
|Gross margin percentage
|45.6
|%
|42.4
|%
|3.2
|%
|(4)
|Unique patients served (“UPS”)
|91
|94
|(3
|)
|-3.2
|%
|Revenue rate
|$
|477.24
|$
|451.88
|$
|25.36
|5.4
|%
|(1)
|Cost of revenue rate
|$
|259.64
|$
|260.44
|$
|(0.80
|)
|-0.3
|%
|(2)
|Spread rate
|$
|217.60
|$
|191.45
|$
|26.16
|13.2
|%
|(3)
|PDS
|For the six-month periods ended
|(dollars and hours in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|$
|946,010
|$
|802,860
|$
|143,150
|17.8
|%
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|653,391
|591,857
|61,534
|10.4
|%
|Gross margin
|$
|292,619
|$
|211,003
|$
|81,616
|38.7
|%
|Gross margin percentage
|30.9
|%
|26.3
|%
|4.6
|%
|(4)
|Hours
|21,940
|20,600
|1,340
|6.5
|%
|Revenue rate
|$
|43.12
|$
|38.97
|$
|4.15
|11.3
|%
|(1)
|Cost of revenue rate
|$
|29.78
|$
|28.73
|$
|1.05
|3.9
|%
|(2)
|Spread rate
|$
|13.34
|$
|10.24
|$
|3.10
|32.2
|%
|(3)
|HHH
|For the six-month periods ended
|(dollars and admissions/episodes in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|$
|116,845
|$
|109,243
|$
|7,602
|7.0
|%
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|53,041
|50,866
|2,175
|4.3
|%
|Gross margin
|$
|63,804
|$
|58,377
|$
|5,427
|9.3
|%
|Gross margin percentage
|54.6
|%
|53.4
|%
|1.2
|%
|(4)
|Home health total admissions(5)
|19.5
|19.5
|-
|0.0
|%
|Home health episodic admissions(6)
|14.8
|14.7
|0.1
|0.7
|%
|Home health total episodes(7)
|24.5
|23.7
|0.8
|3.4
|%
|Home health episodic mix(8)
|75.9
|%
|75.4
|%
|0.5
|%
|Home health revenue per completed episode(9)
|$
|3,193
|$
|3,082
|$
|111
|3.6
|%
|MS
|For the six-month periods ended
|(dollars and UPS in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|$
|85,922
|$
|83,508
|$
|2,414
|2.9
|%
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|47,987
|48,767
|(780
|)
|-1.6
|%
|Gross margin
|$
|37,935
|$
|34,741
|$
|3,194
|9.2
|%
|Gross margin percentage
|44.2
|%
|41.6
|%
|2.6
|%
|(4)
|Unique patients served (“UPS”)
|180
|186
|(6
|)
|-3.2
|%
|Revenue rate
|$
|477.34
|$
|448.97
|$
|28.37
|6.1
|%
|(1)
|Cost of revenue rate
|$
|266.59
|$
|262.19
|$
|4.40
|1.6
|%
|(2)
|Spread rate
|$
|210.75
|$
|186.78
|$
|23.97
|12.4
|%
|(3)
1) Represents the period over period change in revenue rate, plus the change in revenue rate attributable to the change in volume.
2) Represents the period over period change in cost of revenue rate, plus the change in cost of revenue rate attributable to the change in volume.
3) Represents the period over period change in spread rate, plus the change in spread rate attributable to the change in volume.
4) Represents the change in margin percentage year over year (or quarter over quarter).
5) Represents home health episodic and other admissions.
6) Represents home health episodic admissions.
7) Represents episodic admissions and recertifications.
8) Represents the ratio of home health episodic admissions to home health total admissions.
9) Represents Medicare revenue per completed episode.
The following table reconciles gross margin and gross margin percentage to Field contribution and Field contribution margin:
|For the three-month periods ended
|For the six-month periods ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Gross margin
|$
|210,800
|$
|158,267
|$
|394,358
|$
|304,121
|Gross margin percentage
|35.8
|%
|31.3
|%
|34.3
|%
|30.5
|%
|Branch and regional administrative expenses
|90,069
|87,972
|181,456
|175,886
|Field contribution
|$
|120,731
|$
|70,295
|$
|212,902
|$
|128,235
|Field contribution margin
|20.5
|%
|13.9
|%
|18.5
|%
|12.9
|%
|Revenue
|$
|589,553
|$
|504,958
|$
|1,148,777
|$
|995,611
The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
|For the three-month periods ended
|For the six-month periods ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Net income
|$
|27,025
|$
|13,906
|$
|32,218
|$
|2,734
|Interest expense, net
|35,874
|39,518
|72,077
|79,063
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|17,113
|(9,927
|)
|22,068
|2,735
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,617
|2,833
|5,211
|5,745
|EBITDA
|82,629
|46,330
|131,574
|90,277
|Goodwill, intangible and other long-lived asset impairment
|153
|80
|319
|2,400
|Non-cash share-based compensation
|5,159
|3,500
|16,155
|7,581
|Interest rate derivatives(1)
|(72
|)
|(6,441
|)
|5,523
|(24,359
|)
|Acquisition-related costs(2)
|3,400
|-
|3,507
|-
|Integration costs(3)
|2,269
|388
|2,543
|687
|Legal costs and settlements associated with acquisition matters(4)
|639
|173
|1,678
|575
|Restructuring(5)
|80
|1,718
|416
|3,188
|Other legal matters(6)
|(6,014
|)
|(197
|)
|(5,938
|)
|898
|Other adjustments(7)
|131
|96
|(50
|)
|(717
|)
|Total adjustments
|$
|5,745
|$
|(683
|)
|$
|24,153
|$
|(9,747
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|88,374
|$
|45,647
|$
|155,727
|$
|80,530
The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income (loss) and presents adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share:
|For the three-month periods ended
|For the six-month periods ended
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Net income
|$
|27,025
|$
|13,906
|$
|32,218
|$
|2,734
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|17,113
|(9,927
|)
|22,068
|2,735
|Goodwill, intangible and other long-lived asset impairment
|153
|80
|319
|2,400
|Non-cash share-based compensation
|5,159
|3,500
|16,155
|7,581
|Interest rate derivatives(1)
|(72
|)
|(6,441
|)
|5,523
|(24,359
|)
|Acquisition-related costs(2)
|3,400
|-
|3,507
|-
|Integration costs(3)
|2,269
|388
|2,543
|687
|Legal costs and settlements associated with acquisition matters(4)
|639
|173
|1,678
|575
|Restructuring(5)
|80
|1,718
|416
|3,188
|Other legal matters(6)
|(6,014
|)
|(197
|)
|(5,938
|)
|898
|Other adjustments(7)
|131
|96
|(50
|)
|(717
|)
|Total adjustments
|22,858
|(10,610
|)
|46,221
|(7,012
|)
|Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)
|49,883
|3,296
|78,439
|(4,278
|)
|Income tax (expense) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(8)
|(12,471
|)
|(824
|)
|(19,610
|)
|1,070
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|37,412
|$
|2,472
|$
|58,829
|$
|(3,208
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|210,442
|196,869
|206,763
|192,420
|Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share(9)
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.28
|$
|(0.02
|)
The following footnotes are applicable to tables above that reconcile (i) net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and (ii) net income to adjusted net income (loss).
(1) Represents valuation adjustments and settlements associated with interest rate derivatives that are not included in interest expense, net. Such items are included in other (expense) income.
(2) Represents transaction costs incurred in connection with planned, completed, or terminated acquisitions, which include investment banking fees, legal diligence and related documentation costs, and finance and accounting diligence and documentation, as presented on the Company's consolidated statements of operations.
(3) Represents (i) costs associated with our Integration Management Office, which focuses on our integration efforts and transformational projects such as systems conversions and implementations, material cost reduction and restructuring projects, among other things, of $0.5 million and $0.7 million for the three and six-month periods ended June 28, 2025, respectively, and $0.3 million and $0.6 million for the three and six-month periods ended June 29, 2024, respectively; and (ii) transitionary costs incurred to integrate acquired companies into our field and corporate operations of $1.8 million for both the three and six-month periods ended June 28, 2025, and $0.1 million for both the three and six-month periods ended June 29, 2024, respectively. Transitionary costs incurred to integrate acquired companies include IT consulting costs and related integration support costs; salary, severance and retention costs associated with duplicative acquired company personnel until such personnel are exited from the Company; accounting, legal and consulting costs; expenses and impairments related to the closure and consolidation of overlapping markets of acquired companies, including lease termination and relocation costs; costs associated with terminating legacy acquired company contracts and systems; and one-time costs associated with rebranding our acquired companies and locations to the Aveanna brand.
(4) Represents legal and forensic costs, as well as settlements associated with resolving legal matters arising during or as a result of our acquisition-related activities. This primarily includes (i) costs of $0.4 million and $1.3 million for the three and six-month periods ended June 28, 2025, respectively, and $0.2 million and $0.6 million for the three and six-month periods ended June 29, 2024, respectively, to comply with the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division's grand jury subpoena related to nurse wages and hiring activities in certain of our markets, in connection with a terminated transaction.
(5) Represents costs associated with restructuring our branch and regional administrative footprint as well as our corporate overhead infrastructure costs in order to appropriately size our resources to current volumes, including: (i) branch and regional salary and severance costs; (ii) corporate salary and severance costs; and (iii) rent and lease termination costs associated with the closure of certain office locations. Restructuring costs also include compensation, severance and related benefits costs associated with an executive transition plan initiated in the first quarter of 2024.
(6) Represents activity related to accrued legal settlements and the related costs and expenses associated with certain judgments and arbitration awards rendered against the Company where certain insurance coverage is in dispute. The Company released a legal reserve related to a certain accrued legal settlement during the three and six-month periods ended June 28, 2025.
(7) Represents: (i) other costs or (income) that are either non-cash or non-core to the Company's ongoing operations of $0.1 million and $(0.1) million for the three and six-month periods ended June 28, 2025, respectively, and $0.1 million and $(0.7) million for the three and six-month periods ended June 29, 2024, respectively.
(8) Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 25% for the three and six-month periods ended June 28, 2025, and June 29, 2024, respectively, and applied to the respective adjusted pre-tax income.
(9) Adjustments used to reconcile net income per diluted share on a GAAP basis to adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income to adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period.
The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income (loss) and presents adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share:
|For the three-month periods ended
|For the six-month periods ended
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|(dollars in thousands)
|Dollars
| Per
Diluted
Share
|Dollars
| Per
Diluted
Share
|Dollars
| Per
Diluted
Share
|Dollars
| Per
Diluted
Share
|Net income
|$
|27,025
|$
|0.13
|$
|13,906
|$
|0.07
|$
|32,218
|$
|0.16
|$
|2,734
|$
|0.01
|Total adjustments(1)
|22,858
|0.11
|(10,610
|)
|(0.05
|)
|46,221
|0.22
|(7,012
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Income tax (expense) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)
|(12,471
|)
|(0.06
|)
|(824
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(19,610
|)
|(0.10
|)
|1,070
|0.01
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|37,412
|$
|0.18
|$
|2,472
|$
|0.01
|$
|58,829
|$
|0.28
|$
|(3,208
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
(1) Total adjustments agree to the net income to adjusted net income (loss) table above.
The table below reflects the increase or decrease, and aggregate impact, to the line items included on our consolidated statements of operations based upon the adjustments used in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA from EBITDA for the periods indicated.
| For the three-month periods
ended
| For the six-month periods
ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|$
|(5,878
|)
|$
|81
|$
|(5,578
|)
|$
|176
|Branch and regional administrative expenses
|1,599
|1,561
|4,837
|2,874
|Corporate expenses
|6,451
|3,958
|15,599
|9,335
|Acquisition-related costs
|3,400
|-
|3,506
|-
|Other operating expense
|109
|168
|47
|2,120
|Other expense (income)
|64
|(6,451
|)
|5,742
|(24,252
|)
|Total adjustments
|$
|5,745
|$
|(683
|)
|$
|24,153
|$
|(9,747
|)
The following table reconciles the net cash used in operating activities to free cash flow:
| For the six-month period
ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|Net cash provided by operations
|$
|42,937
|Purchases of property and equipment, and software
|(3,477
|)
|Principal payments of term loans
|(4,600
|)
|Principal payments of notes payable and financing lease obligations
|(4,086
|)
|Settlements with swap counterparties
|6,144
|Free cash flow
|$
|36,918
