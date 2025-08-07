WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK PROMOTES DOUG FISCHER TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, REGIONAL PRESIDENT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fischer joined WCCB in 2004, the year the Bank was founded, and has since received multiple promotions. He began as a business relationship officer and was promoted to assistant vice president in 2005 to help open the Bank's full-service banking office in Watsonville, Calif. while he continued to serve clients predominantly in South County. In 2010, Fischer was named vice president to focus primarily on business, construction and commercial real estate lending and became based out of the Bank's headquarters in Santa Cruz, Calif. Fischer spent 15 years working in the business sector in Central America, where he became fluent in Spanish, prior to his career with WCCB.

"Doug's more than 20-year history with West Coast Community Bank clearly illustrates his commitment to our clients and the communities we call home in Santa Cruz County," said Jon Sisk, WCCB EVP chief banking officer. "His values and hands-on approach to relationships are vital to the lending department and the Bank overall, and we look forward to his continued contributions in this new leadership role."

"While our reach grows along the Central Coast, it is important to also grow deeper into the communities we serve," said Fischer. "So, my focus will continue to be supporting local businesses and communities, strengthening client relationships and providing mentorship to our bankers serving Santa Cruz County."

Fischer was born and raised in Santa Cruz County and actively gives back through involvement with local community organizations. He serves as vice chair of the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County and as treasurer and finance committee member of Monarch Services. Fischer also serves on the board of Santa Cruz Cancer Benefit Group and has been a longtime CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). He also is a member of Rotary Club of Watsonville.

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK

