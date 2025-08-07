A New Mexico Law Just Opened The Door To Psychedelic Medicine. Now What?

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I've worked with thousands of patients battling addiction and PTSD," said Carter. "For many, traditional treatments aren't enough. Psilocybin-assisted therapy offers a new path grounded in research and results."

Over the past decade, Carter has treated thousands of individuals struggling with opioid and substance use disorders , many of whom lacked access to consistent care or responded poorly to conventional treatment methods.

New Mexico's Medical Psilocybin Act, signed into law in April, creates a licensed program for therapeutic psilocybin use under medical oversight. The law includes provisions for patients with treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and opioid addiction.

Carter believes the legislation reflects growing evidence that psilocybin can help people who haven't responded to standard care. But he warns that the program's success depends on who can actually access it.

"We can't make this another solution reserved for the wealthy," he said. "The benefits of psilocybin therapy must reach veterans, working-class families, and rural communities. Otherwise, it will fail the people who need it most."

Carter has long supported expanding Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and trauma-informed approaches. He sees psilocybin not as a replacement, but as an addition to a broader treatment strategy.

"This isn't about picking favorites," he said. "Recovery looks different for everyone. Psilocybin should be one more option when the science supports it."

