Over A Dozen Harlem Legionnaires' Disease Victims Hire Legionnaires Lawyers To Seek Compensation

HARLEM, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over a dozen victims of the Harlem Legionnaires' disease outbreak have asked Legionnaires' lawyers Jory Lange and Scott Harford to seek legal compensation for them. The Legionnaires lawyers are helping the Harlem Legionnaires' disease victims seek compensation for their medical expenses, lost wages, and terrible ordeal they have been through. "We know that Legionnaires' disease can cause long-term medical complications," says Jory Lange . "We're here to help Legionnaires' disease victims get the compensation they deserve."

Harlem Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak Continues to Grow

3 people have died and 67 people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease in the Harlem Legionnaires' disease outbreak . The Legionnaires' disease illnesses are clustered in five zip codes in Central Harlem: 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037, and 10039. Over a dozen Harlem residents have asked Jory Lange and Scott Harford help them seek legal compensation for their Legionnaires' disease in this outbreak.

"The scary thing about Legionnaires' disease is that it spreads through invisible water vapor. You can't see, taste, or smell the bacteria that cause it. You can be walking by a building, breathing in water vapor, and be exposed to Legionella bacteria without even knowing it," says Legionnaire's disease attorney Jory Lange .

"Legionnaires' disease is a very serious illness. Most people who get Legionnaires' disease will require hospitalization. 1 out of every 10 people who become sick with Legionnaires' disease will die. This is why ensuring outbreaks like this are prevented is critical," says prominent Manhattan attorney Scott Harford .

Central Harlem Legionnaires' Disease Investigation

New York City public health officials say they've tested building cooling towers in Central Harlem for Legionella bacteria. Building owners with Legionella-contaminated cooling towers have been ordered to disinfect them within 24 hours.

Legionella bacteria can grow and multiply in warm water systems, like cooling towers on top of buildings, when cooling towers are not properly maintained. Once Legionella bacteria grow in cooling towers, the cooling towers can then spread the bacteria over large areas through water vapor. People who inhale water vapor from Legionella-contaminated cooling towers can develop Legionnaires' disease. Especially if they are over 50 years old, have lung problems, have cancer, or are immunocompromised.

Is Legionnaires' Disease Preventable?

Yes, Legionnaires' disease is preventable. Proper treatment and maintenance of the water in cooling towers and plumbing systems can prevent Legionella bacteria from growing and spreading.

About Legionnaires' Disease

Legionnaires' disease is a rare type of pneumonia with symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, chills headaches, and muscle aches. Occasionally, symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, and confusion are experienced. Legionella become a health concern when they grow in human-made water systems. These bacteria thrive in water, especially hot water. Legionella is not spread from person to person. People become ill when they breath in mist containing the bacteria.

How a Legionnaires' Disease Lawyer Can Help

A Legionnaires' disease lawyer can help victims get compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and the pain and suffering that Legionnaires' disease has caused them.

Our mission is to help families who have been harmed in Legionnaires' disease outbreaks. And to prevent this from happening again. Legionnaires' disease outbreaks occur when building owners fail to properly maintain their water systems. When building owners cause Legionella outbreaks, we use the law to hold them accountable.

If you or a loved one contracted Legionnaires' disease, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here .

About the legal team:

Jory Lange and Scott Harford have worked together to get victims compensation in multiple Legionnaires' disease outbreaks in New York.

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Legionnaires' disease lawyers. Mr. Lange represents families harmed in Legionnaires' disease outbreaks across the United States and has won millions of dollars for his clients. Jory has represented injured New Yorkers in multiple Legionnaires' disease outbreaks in New York City.

Scott A. Harford with Harford P.C. is an accomplished personal injury plaintiffs' attorney licensed to practice in New York and New Jersey. He has represented hundreds of individual clients located across the country harmed by pharmaceutical drugs , defective consumer products , toxic chemicals , and Legionella bacteria .

Contacts

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC

Jory D. Lange Jr.



Candess Zona-Mendola

833.330.3663

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lange Law Firm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED