'No Country Can Threaten Us Like This': Shashi Tharoor Slams Trump's India Tariff Move (WATCH)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has strongly reacted to US President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports for buying oil from Russia. Speaking on the matter, Tharoor said this move will hurt India's trade and must be met with equal action. "If everything from India becomes 50% costlier, why would Americans buy Indian goods?" he asked, warning that India must respond with equal tariffs.

#WATCH | Delhi: On US President Donald Trump's imposition of an additional 25% tariff on India's purchase of Russian oil, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "It will definitely have an impact because we have a trade of $90 billion with them, and if everything becomes 50% more... twitter/JelkBnlBqV

- ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2025

Tharoor also said that India should not bow to threats.“Our average tariff on American goods is 17%. Why stop there? We should raise it to 50%,” he said. He questioned if the US truly values its relationship with India.“If India doesn't matter to them, they should also not matter to us,” he said, urging a strong and clear stand in response.

Trump's 50% Tariff on Indian Imports Triggers Economic Concerns

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, August 6, announced an extra 25% tariff on imports from India, raising the total tariff to 50%. Trump said foreign policy concerns and national security along with trade laws were some of the factors that led to the hike. He claimed that India's Russian oil imports posed a threat to US. This action, linked to India's continued oil trade with Russia, is likely to hurt Indian exports badly. Sectors such as garments, electronics, auto parts, precious stones and MSMEs are expected to be hit the hardest. Indian exporters fear that the cost of Indian goods in the US will now be too high for buyers, leading to cancelled orders and job losses.

India termed US's additional tariff move as 'unfair, unjustified and unreasonable'. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced India will take 'all actions necessary to protect its national interests'. Economists estimate that this new tariff could reduce India's GDP growth by 0.2% to 0.4% in the next financial year. Sonal Badhan from Bank of Baroda told ANI that this impact depends on whether India and the US can agree on lower rates soon. She warned that if negotiations fail, India's expected growth of 6.4-6.6% could face serious downside risks. Some relief may come as a few items like certain minerals and pharma chemicals are excluded from the new order.

Trade experts and industry groups have called the move unnecessary and harmful. ANI quoted Ajay Bagga said such a high tariff makes trade impossible, while FIEO President S C Ralhan warned that 55% of India's exports to the US are now affected. Many MSMEs cannot afford these added costs and risk losing buyers. India has responded by saying it will continue buying oil based on its own national interest, while talks with the US are likely in the coming weeks.

(With ANI inputs)