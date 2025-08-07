Uttar Pradesh Gears Up For International Tourism Push At IFTM Paris 2025

Lucknow: After transforming Uttar Pradesh into a national growth engine over the past eight years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now set to take the state's tourism sector global. He has directed officials to begin large-scale preparations for UP's participation in the 'International and French Travel Market – IFTM Top Resa 2025', to be held in Paris from September 23 to 25. With over 120 countries participating, UP aims to showcase its vast tourism potential to attract global tourists and investors.

The UP Tourism Department is making focused preparations to leave a lasting impression at the 'International and French Travel Market (IFTM) Top Resa 2025'. Visitors from across the world will get a vibrant glimpse of Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural heritage, including ODOP products, local handicrafts, and traditional arts. The UP pavilion will feature a creatively designed setup showcasing intricate handicrafts, stunning artifacts, and temple-inspired architecture - offering an immersive experience that highlights the state's unique identity and craftsmanship. Notably, around 3 lakh French tourists visit India annually, while 7 lakh Indians travel to France - reflecting strong tourism ties between the two countries. Seizing this opportunity, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is gearing up to attract French and European travellers to destinations like Varanasi, Ayodhya, and the Buddhist Circuit, offering them rich spiritual and cultural experiences.

The event offers a key opportunity for Uttar Pradesh to connect with French and European travel professionals, tour operators, and tourism investors. At its Paris stall, the Tourism Department will present UP as a leading hub of spiritual, cultural, and natural tourism through engaging displays, LED screens, and interactive kiosks. This initiative is expected to boost foreign tourist footfall, forge new business partnerships with Europe, and contribute to the state's economic growth.

It is noteworthy that most foreign tourists visiting Uttar Pradesh currently come from South Asian countries. The Yogi government is now focused on significantly increasing footfall from European and Western nations. The recent Maha Kumbh saw encouraging participation from Western tourists - a trend the state aims to sustain and expand. In this context, participation in the 'International and French Travel Market (IFTM) Top Resa 2025' could serve as a vital link in strengthening UP's global tourism outreach.

Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Tourism Department is making focused efforts to attract foreign tourists and investment by showcasing Uttar Pradesh's strengths in heritage tourism, wellness and Ayurveda, eco-tourism, and rural experiences. The Paris event will highlight offerings such as Ayurveda retreats, yoga centres, and rural homestays. In addition, UP's tourism policy will be promoted to inform investors about key incentives - including capital subsidies, land allotment, and streamlined approvals - aimed at revitalizing historic forts, palaces, and spiritual sites across the state.

The Tourism Department is planning to present live performances of Uttar Pradesh's traditional dance forms such as Mayur Nritya, Raas Leela, Tribal Dance, Bundeli Folk Dance, and Kathak to captivate the global audience. European investors and visitors will also be able to take virtual tours of key tourist destinations in the state through AR-enabled selfie panels, auto-navigation screens, and interactive digital touch panels. Additionally, a mobile app and QR code system are being developed to enable seamless, fingertip access to travel bookings and tourism programs.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath places strong emphasis on environmental protection - a commitment that will be clearly reflected at the upcoming Paris event. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department plans to design its stall using eco-friendly, sustainable materials, completely avoiding plastic and non-biodegradable items. This initiative aims to promote the message of sustainable tourism. Visitors to the stall will also be able to take immersive virtual tours of UP's major tourist destinations, blending cultural experience with environmental consciousness.

Also, a database of visitors to the stall will be prepared, so that in future they can be contacted to promote investment and tourism.

What is IFTM Top Resa?

IFTM Top Resa is France's premier B2B international travel trade show and a key gateway to the European tourism market. Held over three days in Paris, the event brings together travel professionals, tour operators, and investors from around the world. Featuring over 170 destinations, 400+ exhibition stands, and 1,400 brands, it covers every sector of the global tourism industry. Organized by iftm, it offers unmatched networking and promotional opportunities for destinations looking to expand their reach in Europe.

Over 30,000 people from 120 countries to visit the event

IFTM Top Resa attracts over 30,000 participants from more than 120 countries, with tourism destinations from over 170 countries and regions on display. Recognized as a premier global platform for the travel and tourism industry, the event brings together diverse cultures, destinations, and business opportunities under one roof - making it an ideal venue for international collaboration and promotion.

What will be the benefit of UP's participation?

Uttar Pradesh's participation in IFTM Top Resa is set to yield multiple long-term benefits for the state. Firstly, it will boost the inflow of foreign tourists, strengthening the local economy and generating new employment opportunities. Secondly, it will attract foreign investment, particularly in heritage conservation, wellness retreats, and eco-tourism projects - helping position UP firmly on the global tourism map. Thirdly, it will foster cultural exchange, opening up international markets for local handicrafts and ODOP products. Overall, the event will enhance UP's presence in the European travel market and drive sustained growth in tourism and investment.