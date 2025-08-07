Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi: Still Going Strong, But Until When?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may be in the twilight of their careers, but their legendary rivalry lives on across continents. As they eye the 2026 World Cup, their legacy, records, and dreams continue to shape football's future.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

For nearly two decades, these two names have echoed across stadiums, continents, and generations. Together, they redefined excellence in football. Together, they set the bar so high that even their shadows might be too tall for the next generation. And even today-miles apart, and leagues apart-their rivalry, respect, and relentless pursuit of greatness continues to fuel the beautiful game.

They may no longer be trading goals on an El Clasico night in Spain, but they're still pushing each other, still setting records, still chasing dreams. One in Saudi Arabia, the other in the United States-separated by over 12,000 kilometers, but united in legacy.

If you thought the Messi-Ronaldo chapter ended with their exit from European football, think again.

Cristiano Ronaldo, now 40, shows no signs of slowing down. Just a month ago, he added another international trophy to his storied career-the UEFA Nations League with Portugal. He's also just signed a new deal with Al Nassr that will keep him in Saudi Arabia until 2027, earning nearly half a million a day.

Messi, now 38, isn't far behind. His contract with Inter Miami ends in December 2025, but the club is pushing for an extension. Their goal? Keep the Argentine talisman fit and firing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup-a tournament that will, fittingly, be held across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

For both men, that sixth World Cup appearance would be a record. But more importantly, it could be their final encore.

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't just play football. He lives it like a mission. The man who transformed himself from a lanky teenager at Sporting CP into a goal machine with Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus is now chasing a number no one thought possible-1,000 career goals.

He currently stands at 939. Given his average of 33 goals per season at Al Nassr, the dream is well within reach-especially with international fixtures still adding to his tally.

But there's another goal that might just surpass the thousand mark in emotional value: playing alongside his son.

Cristiano Jr., already turning heads at Al Nassr U-15 and representing Portugal's youth teams, is on a promising trajectory. The idea of father and son sharing the same pitch isn't far-fetched anymore. And knowing Cristiano's relentless ambition, don't be surprised if the day comes when the world watches two Ronaldos in one lineup.

It wouldn't just be a moment for the history books. It would be a father's dream come true.

Unlike Ronaldo's high-octane persona, Messi's path has always been more understated-but equally, if not more, impactful.

He may not talk about 1,000 goals, but his numbers whisper greatness all the same: 874 goals, 388 assists, 46 titles, and a record eight Ballon d'Ors. More importantly, Messi has done what Ronaldo is yet to achieve-win the World Cup.

Now at Inter Miami, Leo is enjoying a more laid-back life with his family while continuing to inspire in the MLS. But the 2026 World Cup looms large-a perfect full circle, considering it's being held in his adopted home, the United States.

Whether or not he stays beyond 2025, or bows out right after the tournament, is still up in the air. Some dream of a fairytale return to Barcelona. Others whisper about a final chapter at Newell's Old Boys, the club of his childhood. But Messi himself said it best last year-Inter Miami may be his last club.

If that's true, the world may witness his swan song at age 39, wearing the Argentina colors, defending the World Cup title he fought so long to win.

What happens when football's two biggest icons hang up their boots?

For Ronaldo, the answer is already being sketched. He's made no secret of his desire to become a club president someday. Coaching doesn't appeal to him, but influence clearly does. His vast business empire-spanning hotels, fashion, gyms, hair clinics, and even movies-will likely keep him in the public eye. But so too will football, especially in his new role as a global ambassador for Arab sport.

Messi, characteristically, is more reserved. He's spoken of spending more time with family. Still, he isn't exactly stepping away from football entirely. Inter Miami's owner Jorge Mas has hinted that Leo could take on an ownership or executive role, perhaps even following David Beckham's path. After all, Messi already owns a stake in the club.

If Barcelona hopes to bring him back in some capacity, they'll have to compete-not just sentimentally, but financially and structurally-with Inter Miami's long-term vision for him.

We may never see another rivalry like this again.

From Camp Nou to Santiago Bernabeu, Champions League nights to World Cup dreams-Messi and Ronaldo have turned football into a living mythology.

And even now, when most players their age would be coaching or commentating, these two are still playing. Still competing. Still inspiring.

We don't know exactly when they'll stop. But one thing is certain-when they do, football will feel a little more silent, a little less magical.

But in every young footballer who dreams big, every fan who fell in love with the sport watching them, and every moment of brilliance yet to be archived on YouTube, their stories will continue.

Because legends don't retire.

They echo. Forever.