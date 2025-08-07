Three Soldiers Killed In Blast In SW Pakistan

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (NNN-APP) – Three Pakistani soldiers were killed, when a bomb went off, in the south-western Balochistan province, yesterday, the military said, in a statement.

The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army, said last night that, terrorists targeted a security vehicle with an improvised explosive device, in Mastung district of the province, and killed three soldiers, including an officer.

In the ensuing sanitisation of the area, four terrorists were located and killed.– NNN-APP