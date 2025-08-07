Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Soldiers Killed In Blast In SW Pakistan

Three Soldiers Killed In Blast In SW Pakistan


2025-08-07 06:11:35
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (NNN-APP) – Three Pakistani soldiers were killed, when a bomb went off, in the south-western Balochistan province, yesterday, the military said, in a statement.

The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army, said last night that, terrorists targeted a security vehicle with an improvised explosive device, in Mastung district of the province, and killed three soldiers, including an officer.

In the ensuing sanitisation of the area, four terrorists were located and killed.– NNN-APP

MENAFN07082025000200011047ID1109897655

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search