Jordan Condemns Israeli Settler Attacks On Aid Convoys Towards Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network) AMMAN/GAZA, Aug 7 (NNN-PETRA/WAFA) – Jordan, yesterday condemned repeated attacks by Israeli settlers, on its humanitarian aid convoys, bound for the Gaza Strip, urging Israel to halt such violations, following a new attack on its convoy.

Government spokesperson, Mohammad Momani said in a statement that, the latest incident occurred when Israeli settlers yesterday attacked a convoy of 30 aid trucks crossing into Gaza, damaging four vehicles by blocking the road and throwing stones.

The assault marked the second such attack in a week, following a similar incident on Sunday that forced two trucks to return to Jordan.

Momani stressed that, the attacks endanger drivers and hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance, adding that, they violated international conventions and signed agreements.

Momani criticised what he described as lenient handling of such incidents, urging the Israeli authorities to take immediate action.

He also highlighted obstacles facing the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation in delivering aid, including slow border procedures, limited inspection hours, and new customs fees of 300 to 400 U.S. dollars per truck.

“The journey from Amman to Gaza should take only about two hours, but due to restrictions, a single trip now takes approximately 36 hours,” he said.

The Hamas-run government media office in Gaza said yesterday that, the total number of trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip since Israel announced it would allow aid on July 27 is 853, out of a total of 6,000 trucks that had been ready to enter Gaza.

The office said, the Gaza Strip needs at least 600 trucks of aid and fuel per day, to meet the minimum needs of the health, service, and food sectors.– NNN-PETRA/WAFA