Azerbaijani Shooter Mirismayil Habibov Passes Away


2025-08-07 06:11:15
Laman Ismayilova

The member of the Azerbaijani national shooting team, Mirismayil Habibov, has passed away, Azernews reports.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation.

The 27-year-old athlete had been suffering from an illness for a long time.

May his soul rest in peace!

