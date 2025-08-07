Russian Drone Strike Damages Civilian Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region
“On the night of August 7, Russians attacked the town of Koriukivka with attack drones. The attack damaged residential buildings, cars of local residents, and civilian infrastructure. There were no reports of casualties,” the statement reads.
Law enforcement officers are currently documenting the aftermath and collecting evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces.Read also: Three injured in Kharkiv region following Russian strikes
Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which pertains to war crimes.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, on August 1, a Russian strike injured a resident of a village in the Chernihiv district.
