Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Strike Damages Civilian Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region

Russian Drone Strike Damages Civilian Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region


2025-08-07 06:10:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chernihiv Regional Police confirmed the attack in a statement posted on Facebook , as cited by Ukrinform.

“On the night of August 7, Russians attacked the town of Koriukivka with attack drones. The attack damaged residential buildings, cars of local residents, and civilian infrastructure. There were no reports of casualties,” the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers are currently documenting the aftermath and collecting evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces.

Read also: Three injured in Kharkiv region following Russian strikes

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which pertains to war crimes.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, on August 1, a Russian strike injured a resident of a village in the Chernihiv district.

MENAFN07082025000193011044ID1109897648

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search