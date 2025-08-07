Russian Drone Strike Damages Civilian Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Chernihiv Regional Police confirmed the attack in a statement posted on Facebook , as cited by Ukrinform.

“On the night of August 7, Russians attacked the town of Koriukivka with attack drones. The attack damaged residential buildings, cars of local residents, and civilian infrastructure. There were no reports of casualties,” the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers are currently documenting the aftermath and collecting evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces.

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which pertains to war crimes.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, on August 1, a Russian strike injured a resident of a village in the Chernihiv district.