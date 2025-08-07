Enemy Attempts To Level Line Of Contact In Siversk Direction - AFU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on television by the spokesman for the 11th Army Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"Overall, the number of artillery attacks in the Siversk direction has increased. If at the beginning of the year, in January-February, it reached 50-60 strikes, today we already have 150-180 strikes. That is, the number of artillery strikes has increased by 2-3 times. The use of aviation has also increased compared to this spring. The use of tactical aviation, in particular“Shaheds,” is concentrated in the Siversk direction, in the direction of the town of Sloviansk," Zaporozhets said.

According to him, in the Siversk direction, the enemy is trying to level the line of contact to secure its logistics.

"The enemy is trying to carry out offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Ivano-Darivka in order to level the line of contact, to secure its logistics, deliver ammunition, and generally activate those sections of the front where the number of personnel has likely increased," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, 147 combat engagements took place on the front line during the day, with the hottest spots being the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions.

