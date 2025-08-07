Jordan's Karate Stars Draw Tough Groups Ahead Of World Games Opener In Chengdu

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 7 (Petra) - The official draw for karate competitions at the World Games 2025 was held Thursday in Chengdu, China, where Jordan's national team is set to begin its campaign as the multi-sport event officially opens today.Olympic medalist Abdulrahman Al-Masatfa will step onto the tatami on Friday, competing in the -67kg division. He was drawn into a highly competitive Group B alongside Nenad Dulovic of Montenegro, Omer Ozer of Turkey, and Yugo Kozaki of Japan.On Saturday, teammate Mohammad Al-Jaafari will make his appearance in the -84kg category, also in Group B, where he will face Konstantinos Mastrogiannis (Greece), Brian Timmermans (Netherlands), and Ivan Kvesic (Croatia), a seasoned international competitor.A total of 96 elite karatekas both men and women are competing in Chengdu across 12 weight categories (six for each gender), having secured their spots through rigorous qualification.The World Games are an international multi-sport event featuring disciplines not included in the Olympic program. Held every four years under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee, the Games highlight athletic excellence in emerging and specialist sports.