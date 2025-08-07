Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin: Upcoming Russia-US Meeting For Strategic Understanding On Ukraine


2025-08-07 06:04:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCIW, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- A high-level meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is expected in the coming days, aimed at fostering strategic understandings on the Ukraine conflict, said Russian Presidential aide Yury Ushakov on Thursday.
In a press statement, Ushakov stated that both sides have agreed to hold the meeting and have already begun preparations, with next week being a potential timeframe, adding that the decided upon location will be announced later.
Ushakov said the recent meeting between President Putin and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was "constructive" and focused on boosting joint efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, noting the two sides exchanged views on strategic cooperation and improving bilateral ties.
Witkoff also proposed a possible trilateral meeting involving the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but Moscow declined to comment on the suggestion at this stage.
For his part, US President Donald Trump described the talks as "highly productive," affirming progress had been made and that efforts would intensify in the coming weeks to end the conflict.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed a preliminary agreement was reached for the Putin-Trump meeting at the request of the US side. (end)
