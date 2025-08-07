Enovis Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|564,545
|$
|525,160
|$
|1,123,379
|$
|1,041,426
|Cost of sales
|229,848
|236,277
|456,453
|454,647
|Gross profit
|334,697
|288,883
|666,926
|586,779
|Gross profit margin
|59.3
|%
|55.0
|%
|59.4
|%
|56.3
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|267,074
|264,100
|536,093
|519,791
|Research and development expense
|30,700
|23,479
|59,228
|46,856
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|42,962
|40,936
|84,774
|81,867
|Purchase of royalty interest
|10,041
|-
|45,818
|-
|Restructuring charges
|716
|4,587
|4,578
|17,498
|Operating loss
|(16,796
|)
|(44,219
|)
|(63,565
|)
|(79,233
|)
|Operating loss margin
|(3.0) %
|(8.4) %
|(5.7) %
|(7.6) %
|Interest expense, net
|9,294
|16,969
|18,482
|36,965
|Other expense (income), net
|(436
|)
|(33,836
|)
|956
|(9,601
|)
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(25,654
|)
|(27,352
|)
|(83,003
|)
|(106,597
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|10,801
|(8,908
|)
|9,032
|(16,312
|)
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(36,455
|)
|(18,444
|)
|(92,035
|)
|(90,285
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|(93
|)
|(68
|)
|(218
|)
|(68
|)
|Net loss
|(36,548
|)
|(18,512
|)
|(92,253
|)
|(90,353
|)
|Net loss margin
|(6.5) %
|(3.5) %
|(8.2) %
|(8.7) %
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations - net of taxes
|191
|126
|452
|283
|Net loss attributable to Enovis Corporation
|$
|(36,739
|)
|$
|(18,638
|)
|$
|(92,705
|)
|$
|(90,636
|)
|Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.64
|)
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|(1.62
|)
|$
|(1.65
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Consolidated operations
|$
|(0.64
|)
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|(1.62
|)
|$
|(1.65
|)
Enovis Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dollars in millions, except per share data
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share
|Net Loss (GAAP)
|$
|(36.5
|)
|$
|(18.5
|)
|$
|(92.3
|)
|$
|(90.4
|)
|Net loss margin (GAAP)
|(6.5) %
|(3.5) %
|(8.2) %
|(8.7) %
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations - net of taxes
|(0.2
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(0.3
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Enovis Corporation(1) (GAAP)
|$
|(36.6
|)
|$
|(18.6
|)
|$
|(92.5
|)
|$
|(90.6
|)
|Restructuring charges - pretax(2)
|0.9
|4.6
|4.8
|17.5
|MDR and other costs - pretax(3)
|3.3
|4.5
|6.6
|9.5
|Amortization of acquired intangibles - pretax
|43.0
|40.9
|84.8
|81.9
|Inventory step-up and PPE step-up depreciation - pretax(4)
|6.6
|26.1
|19.3
|31.2
|Strategic transaction costs - pretax(5)
|13.5
|22.7
|25.5
|43.5
|Purchase of royalty interest(6)
|10.0
|-
|45.8
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|8.7
|7.6
|16.1
|14.0
|Other (income) expense, net(7)
|(0.4
|)
|(33.8
|)
|1.0
|(9.6
|)
|Tax adjustment(8)
|(3.2
|)
|(19.6
|)
|(19.2
|)
|(35.2
|)
|Adjusted net income from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|$
|45.7
|$
|34.4
|$
|91.9
|$
|62.0
|Adjusted net income margin from continuing operations
|8.1
|%
|6.6
|%
|8.2
|%
|6.0
|%
|Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)
|57,133
|54,856
|56,960
|54,772
|Net loss per share - diluted from continuing operations (GAAP)
|$
|(0.64
|)
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|(1.62
|)
|$
|(1.65
|)
|Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP)
|57,583
|55,220
|57,476
|55,248
|Adjusted net income per share - diluted from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.62
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.13
__________
(1) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Enovis Corporation for the respective periods is calculated using Net loss from continuing operations less the continuing operations component of the income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of taxes.
(2) Restructuring charges include $0.2 million and $0.3 million expense classified as Cost of sales on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025, respectively. There were no similar charges for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024.
(3) MDR and other costs includes (i) $2.8 million and $5.4 million for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025 and $4.4 million and for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024, respectively, in non-recurring costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with the medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the new medical device regulations in the European Union for devices which were introduced to the market prior to the regulation and (ii) $0.4 million and $1.1 million for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025 and $0.1 million and $0.6 million for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024, respectively, of expenses to resolve certain infrequent, non-recurring regulatory or other legal matters. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(4) Includes $6.0 million and $18.1 million in inventory step-up charges and $0.6 million and $1.1 million in PPE step-up depreciation in connection with acquired businesses for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025, respectively. Includes $23.9 million and $29.0 million in inventory step-up charges in connection with acquired businesses for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024, respectively.
(5) Strategic transaction costs includes: (i) $7.8 million and $16.5 million for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025 and $19.5 million and $37.7 million for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024, respectively, related to non-recurring integration costs associated with the Lima Acquisition, which includes payroll and retention costs for roles to be eliminated or that are dedicated to integration activities, professional and consulting fees specifically incurred to consummate the acquisition and advise and facilitate on post-acquisition integration matters including legal entity consolidation, costs associated with rebranding and marketing acquired business under Enovis name, such as marketing materials, trade show redesign costs and product labeling, and integration related costs associated with sales agent and distributor network rationalization, including contract termination and retention expenses, supply chain and portfolio integration, and quality management system consolidation, (ii) $5.4 million and $8.2 million for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025 and $2.0 million and $3.0 million for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024, respectively, of non-recurring (non-Lima) acquisition integration costs and other non-recurring project costs for global ERP rationalization and shared service center start-up, and (iii) $0.3 million and $0.8 million for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025 and $1.2 million and $2.8 million for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024, respectively, related to the Separation of our former fabrication technology business. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(6) In the first and second quarters of 2025, we completed strategic purchases of economic interest on future royalty payments in our intellectual property (“royalty interest”) for a fixed price of $56.5 million, which will be paid over nine years. We accrued a liability and recognized a $10.0 million and $45.8 million charge for the net present value of the purchases for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025, respectively.
(7) Other (income) expense, net primarily includes the fair value gain on Contingent Acquisition shares, partially offset by the first quarter of 2024 loss on the non-designated forward currency hedge for managing exchange rate risk related to the Euro-denominated purchase price of the Lima Acquisition.
(8) The effective tax rates used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share were 23.4% and 23.4% for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025, respectively, and 23.7% and 23.2% for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024, respectively.
Enovis Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|(Dollars in millions)
|Net loss (GAAP)
|$
|(36.5
|)
|$
|(18.5
|)
|$
|(92.3
|)
|$
|(90.4
|)
|Net loss margin (GAAP)
|(6.5) %
|(3.5) %
|(8.2) %
|(8.7) %
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|10.8
|(8.9
|)
|9.0
|(16.3
|)
|Other (income) expense, net
|(0.4
|)
|(33.8
|)
|1.0
|(9.6
|)
|Interest expense, net
|9.3
|17.0
|18.5
|37.0
|Operating loss (GAAP)
|$
|(16.8
|)
|$
|(44.1
|)
|$
|(63.6
|)
|$
|(79.2
|)
|Adjusted to add:
|Restructuring charges(1)
|0.9
|4.6
|4.8
|17.5
|MDR and other costs(2)
|3.3
|4.5
|6.5
|9.5
|Strategic transaction costs(3)
|13.5
|22.7
|25.5
|43.5
|Stock-based compensation
|8.7
|7.6
|16.1
|14.0
|Depreciation and other amortization
|28.6
|30.1
|58.3
|57.3
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|43.0
|40.9
|84.8
|81.9
|Purchase of royalty interest(4)
|10.0
|-
|45.8
|-
|Inventory step-up
|6.0
|23.9
|18.1
|29.0
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|97.2
|$
|90.2
|$
|196.3
|$
|173.4
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)
|17.2
|%
|17.2
|%
|17.5
|%
|16.7
|%
__________
(1) Restructuring charges include $0.2 million and $0.3 million expense classified as Cost of sales on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025, respectively. There were no similar charges for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024.
(2) MDR and other costs includes (i) $2.8 million and $5.4 million for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025 and $4.4 million and $8.8 million for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024, respectively, in non-recurring costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with the medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the new medical device regulations in the European Union for devices which were introduced to the market prior to the regulation and (ii) $0.4 million and $1.1 million for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025 and $0.1 million and $0.6 million for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024, respectively, of expenses to resolve certain infrequent, non-recurring regulatory or other legal matters. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(3) Strategic transaction costs includes: (i) $7.8 million and $16.5 million for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025 and $19.5 million and $37.7 million for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024, respectively, related to non-recurring integration costs associated with the Lima Acquisition, which includes payroll and retention costs for roles to be eliminated or that are dedicated to integration activities, professional and consulting fees specifically incurred to consummate the acquisition and advise and facilitate on post-acquisition integration matters including legal entity consolidation, costs associated with rebranding and marketing acquired business under Enovis name, such as marketing materials, trade show redesign costs and product labeling, and integration related costs associated with sales agent and distributor network rationalization, including contract termination and retention expenses, supply chain and portfolio integration, and quality management system consolidation, (ii) $5.4 million and $8.2 million for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025 and $2.0 million and $3.0 million for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024, respectively, of non-recurring (non-Lima) acquisition integration costs and other non-recurring project costs for global ERP rationalization and shared service center start-up, and (iii) $0.3 million and $0.8 million for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025 and $1.2 million and $2.8 million for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024, respectively, related to the Separation of our former fabrication technology business. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(4) In the first and second quarters of 2025, we completed strategic purchases of economic interest on future royalty payments in our intellectual property (“royalty interest”) for a fixed price of $56.5 million, which will be paid over nine years. We accrued a liability and recognized a $10.0 million and $45.8 million charge for the net present value of the purchases for the three and six months ended July 4, 2025, respectively.
Enovis Corporation
Reconciliation of Gross Margin (GAAP) to Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP)
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|564.5
|$
|525.2
|$
|1,123.4
|$
|1,041.4
|Gross profit
|$
|334.7
|$
|288.9
|$
|666.9
|$
|586.8
|Gross profit margin (GAAP)
|59.3
|%
|55.0
|%
|59.4
|%
|56.3
|%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|334.7
|$
|288.9
|$
|666.9
|$
|586.8
|Inventory step-up and PPE step-up depreciation
|6.6
|23.9
|19.2
|29.0
|Restructuring charges
|0.2
|-
|0.3
|-
|Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|341.5
|$
|312.8
|$
|686.4
|$
|615.8
|Adjusted gross profit margin (Non-GAAP)
|60.5
|%
|59.6
|%
|61.1
|%
|59.1
|%
Enovis Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollars in thousands, except share amounts
(Unaudited)
|July 4, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|44,074
|$
|48,167
|Trade receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $28,178 and $24,466
|453,702
|407,031
|Inventories, net
|628,215
|547,120
|Prepaid expenses
|43,775
|36,246
|Other current assets
|110,585
|107,882
|Total current assets
|1,280,351
|1,146,446
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|460,130
|404,500
|Goodwill
|1,781,326
|1,692,709
|Intangible assets, net
|1,341,995
|1,317,429
|Lease asset - right of use
|65,183
|68,915
|Other assets
|92,413
|88,778
|Total assets
|$
|5,021,398
|$
|4,718,777
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|20,029
|$
|20,027
|Accounts payable
|212,016
|179,098
|Accrued liabilities
|336,139
|329,873
|Total current liabilities
|568,184
|528,998
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|1,373,510
|1,309,473
|Non-current lease liability
|48,185
|52,461
|Other liabilities
|450,559
|263,516
|Total liabilities
|2,440,438
|2,154,448
|Equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 133,333,333 shares authorized; 57,159,478 and 55,876,517 shares issued and outstanding as of July 4, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|57
|56
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,031,093
|2,973,121
|Accumulated deficit
|(375,728
|)
|(283,023
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(77,235
|)
|(127,892
|)
|Total Enovis Corporation equity
|2,578,187
|2,562,262
|Noncontrolling interest
|2,773
|2,067
|Total equity
|2,580,960
|2,564,329
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|5,021,398
|$
|4,718,777
Enovis Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Dollars in thousands
(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(92,253
|)
|$
|(90,353
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|142,986
|139,167
|Stock-based compensation expense
|16,075
|14,102
|Non-cash interest expense
|3,203
|2,558
|Fair value loss (gain) on contingent acquisition shares
|1,787
|(20,068
|)
|Loss on currency hedges
|-
|11,123
|Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|(3,673
|)
|(19,412
|)
|Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
|848
|383
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables, net
|(20,824
|)
|(24,807
|)
|Inventories, net
|(57,282
|)
|1,953
|Accounts payable
|23,161
|(6,744
|)
|Other operating assets and liabilities
|32,145
|(41,840
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|46,173
|(28,383
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
|(87,631
|)
|(76,333
|)
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash received, and investments
|(24,290
|)
|(758,190
|)
|Cash received upon settlement of derivatives
|1,601
|(4,645
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(110,320
|)
|(839,168
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings on term credit facility
|-
|400,000
|Repayments of borrowings under term credit facility
|(10,000
|)
|(15,000
|)
|Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities and other
|127,000
|940,000
|Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities and other
|(54,995
|)
|(446,479
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|-
|(703
|)
|Payments of tax withholding for stock-based awards
|(3,447
|)
|(4,772
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
|1,129
|1,177
|Deferred consideration payments and other
|(2,265
|)
|(7,174
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|57,422
|867,049
|Effect of foreign exchange rates on Cash and cash equivalents
|2,632
|(906
|)
|Decrease in Cash and cash equivalents
|(4,093
|)
|(1,408
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|48,167
|44,832
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|44,074
|$
|43,424
|Supplemental disclosures:
|Fair value of contingently issuable shares in business acquisition
|$
|-
|$
|107,877
Enovis Corporation
Change in Net Sales
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)
|Net Sales
|Prevention and Recovery
|Reconstructive
|Total Enovis
|$
|Change %
|$
|Change %
|$
|Change %
|For the three months ended June 28, 2024
|$
|277.8
|$
|247.4
|$
|525.2
|Components of Change:
|Existing Businesses(1)
|7.2
|2.6
|%
|20.0
|8.1
|%
|27.1
|5.2
|%
|Acquisitions(2)
|1.7
|0.6
|%
|-
|-
|%
|1.7
|0.3
|%
|Divestitures(3)
|-
|-
|%
|-
|-
|%
|-
|-
|%
|Foreign Currency Translation(4)
|3.9
|1.4
|%
|6.6
|2.7
|%
|10.5
|2.0
|%
|12.8
|4.6
|%
|26.6
|10.8
|%
|39.3
|7.5
|%
|For the three months ended July 4, 2025
|$
|290.6
|$
|274.0
|$
|564.5
|Net Sales
|Prevention and Recovery
|Reconstructive
|Total Enovis
|$
|Change %
|$
|Change %
|$
|Change %
|For the six months ended June 28, 2024
|$
|536.8
|$
|504.7
|$
|1,041.4
|Components of Change:
|Existing Businesses(1)
|27.2
|5.1
|%
|52.8
|10.5
|%
|80.1
|7.7
|%
|Acquisitions(2)
|1.7
|0.3
|%
|-
|-
|%
|1.7
|0.2
|%
|Divestitures(3)
|(4.3
|)
|(0.8) %
|-
|-
|%
|(4.3
|)
|(0.4) %
|Foreign Currency Translation(4)
|1.8
|0.3
|%
|2.7
|0.5
|%
|4.5
|0.4
|%
|26.4
|4.9
|%
|55.5
|11.0
|%
|82.0
|7.9
|%
|For the six months ended July 4, 2025
|$
|563.2
|$
|560.2
|$
|1,123.4
(1) Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions, thus providing a measure of change due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.
(2) Represents the incremental sales as a result of acquisitions of businesses for twelve months from the acquisition date. Excludes (i) acquisitions of former distribution partners as such transactions primarily represent a shift from a third-party distribution model to a direct sales model, and (ii) acquisitions of intellectual property as such transactions involve the purchase of technologies that have not been commercialized.
(3) Represents the decrease in sales as a result of divestitures of businesses for twelve months from the divestiture date.
(4) Represents the difference between prior year sales valued at the actual prior year foreign exchange rates and prior year sales valued at current year foreign exchange rates.
