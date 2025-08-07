Finance Meets Fashion: Dan Ives And Snow Milk Drop Streetwear Collab

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street's 'Best Dressed Man' Launches Apparel Line

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an unexpected fusion of finance and street fashion, acclaimed Wall Street analyst Dan Ives is partnering with Brooklyn-based designer Snow Milk to launch an exclusive, unisex capsule collection.

The Snow Milk x Dan Ives Collection features fashion with graffiti-inspired graphics and various designs associated with Dan Ives' colorful and unique fashion style.

“This collaboration means a lot to me. It's with a designer I admire and wear regularly,” said Dan Ives.“I wanted to have clothes that many people inside and outside the Wall Street world can wear and have fun with. I'm excited about this fashion line."

The collection includes men's and women's staples- including a long-sleeve button-down shirt for women and a short-sleeve polo shirt for men stamped with custom artwork, including one with a sleeve portrait of Ives sporting his well-known sunglasses and a cap.

Founded by musician and artist, Doobie Duke Sims, Snow Milk has fans ranging from Whoopi Goldberg to tennis legend, Novak Djokovic. This marks the brand's first collaboration with a figure from the world of finance.

“We are so excited at Snow Milk to partner with Dan Ives, who has become globally known for his stock picks and colorful fashion sense,” said Doobie Duke Sims.

The Snow Milk x Dan Ives Collection will be available online at danivesclothing.com and , as well as in pop-up stores in New York City and Los Angeles, among other locations.

About Dan Ives

Dan is a veteran tech analyst with more than two decades of experience covering software and the broader technology landscape on Wall Street. His insights are regularly featured in global publications, and he is a frequent guest on financial television networks. In 2024, the New York Post named him the“Best Dressed Man on Wall Street” in a featured fashion profile. He holds a B.S. in Finance from Penn State University and an MBA from the University of Maryland.

About Snow Milk

Snow Milk is a Brooklyn-based clothing label known for its unique, new and upcycled ethically produced streetwear. The brand focuses on creating one-of-a-kind pieces by hand-printing designs onto new and upcycled clothing. Each piece is individually numbered starting from 1 in 2021 and now currently at #70,000 in 2025.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available