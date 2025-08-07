Perimeter Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|162,639
|$
|127,276
|$
|234,669
|$
|186,320
|Cost of goods sold
|61,143
|54,009
|105,020
|92,351
|Gross profit
|101,496
|73,267
|129,649
|93,969
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|15,967
|13,906
|32,266
|27,368
|Amortization expense
|14,604
|13,755
|28,703
|27,526
|Founders advisory fees - related party
|96,883
|588
|16,270
|68,921
|Other operating expense
|268
|-
|829
|-
|Total operating expenses
|127,722
|28,249
|78,068
|123,815
|Operating (loss) income
|(26,226
|)
|45,018
|51,581
|(29,846
|)
|Other expense (income):
|Interest expense, net
|9,930
|10,590
|19,574
|21,238
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|(2,096
|)
|224
|(3,255
|)
|1,517
|Other (income) expense, net
|(212
|)
|74
|(69
|)
|101
|Total other expense, net
|7,622
|10,888
|16,250
|22,856
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(33,848
|)
|34,130
|35,331
|(52,702
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|1,687
|(12,480
|)
|(10,806
|)
|(8,206
|)
|Net (loss) income
|(32,161
|)
|21,650
|24,525
|(60,908
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|24,120
|(989
|)
|32,005
|(6,532
|)
|Total comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(8,041
|)
|$
|20,661
|$
|56,530
|$
|(67,440
|)
|(Loss) earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.42
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.16
|$
|(0.42
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
|147,055,804
|145,236,526
|147,779,470
|145,279,938
|Diluted
|147,055,804
|154,664,770
|156,039,133
|145,279,938
|PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share data)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|140,658
|$
|198,456
|Accounts receivable, net
|121,416
|56,048
|Inventories
|150,049
|116,347
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|7,956
|23,173
|Total current assets
|420,079
|394,024
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|78,831
|64,777
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|30,755
|17,298
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|6,084
|6,173
|Goodwill
|1,053,108
|1,034,543
|Customer lists, net
|624,787
|637,745
|Technology and patents, net
|186,494
|173,307
|Tradenames, net
|85,482
|87,365
|Other assets, net
|642
|1,162
|Total assets
|$
|2,486,262
|$
|2,416,394
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|35,902
|$
|23,519
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|31,834
|30,450
|Founders advisory fees payable - related party
|16,046
|6,677
|Deferred revenue
|20,182
|1,842
|Total current liabilities
|103,964
|62,488
|Long-term debt, net
|668,439
|667,774
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|28,619
|15,540
|Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
|5,938
|6,013
|Deferred income taxes
|142,860
|152,203
|Founders advisory fees payable - related party
|240,307
|240,083
|Preferred stock
|112,286
|109,966
|Preferred stock - related party
|2,711
|2,831
|Other non-current liabilities
|2,507
|2,226
|Total liabilities
|1,307,631
|1,259,124
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 171,292,585 and 169,426,114 shares issued; 145,914,429 and 147,822,633 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|17
|17
|Treasury stock, at cost; 25,378,156 and 21,603,481 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|(168,197
|)
|(127,827
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,916,236
|1,911,035
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(7,227
|)
|(39,232
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(562,198
|)
|(586,723
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,178,631
|1,157,270
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,486,262
|$
|2,416,394
|PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|24,525
|$
|(60,908
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Founders advisory fees - related party (change in fair value)
|16,270
|68,921
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|34,817
|32,771
|Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred shares
|3,666
|3,528
|Stock-based compensation
|4,909
|4,736
|Non-cash lease expense
|2,913
|2,622
|Deferred income taxes
|(11,293
|)
|(4,756
|)
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|890
|856
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|(3,255
|)
|1,517
|Loss on disposal of assets
|6
|9
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|(63,460
|)
|(57,319
|)
|Inventories
|(21,834
|)
|2,681
|Prepaid expenses and current other assets
|4,687
|(126
|)
|Accounts payable
|12,003
|277
|Deferred revenue
|18,340
|7,927
|Income taxes payable, net
|7,962
|8,635
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(763
|)
|5,237
|Founders advisory fees - related party (cash settled)
|(6,677
|)
|(2,702
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,998
|)
|(1,629
|)
|Finance lease liabilities
|(251
|)
|(262
|)
|Other, net
|(563
|)
|(597
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|20,894
|11,418
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(17,577
|)
|(5,196
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(15,226
|)
|-
|Proceeds from short-term investments
|-
|5,383
|Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(10,000
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(42,803
|)
|187
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Common stock repurchased
|(40,370
|)
|-
|Ordinary shares repurchased
|-
|(14,417
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of options
|292
|-
|Principal payments on finance lease obligations
|(482
|)
|(367
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(40,560
|)
|(14,784
|)
|Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents
|4,671
|(935
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(57,798
|)
|(4,114
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|198,456
|47,276
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|140,658
|$
|43,162
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|19,698
|$
|17,153
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|12,844
|$
|4,448
Non-GAAP Financial Metrics
The Company provides non-GAAP financial measures for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share data as supplemental information regarding the Company's business performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide investors with a better understanding of the Company's past financial performance and future results. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when it internally evaluates the performance of its business and makes operating decisions, including internal operating budgeting, performance measurement, and discretionary compensation.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as (loss) income before income taxes plus net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items. These items include (i) restructuring and transaction related costs (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock-based compensation expenses and (iv) foreign currency (gain) loss. To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter's financial statements, such as debt and equity investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net (loss) income, operating (loss) income, cash flows provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands).
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Fire Safety
| Specialty
Products
|Total
|Fire Safety
| Specialty
Products
|Total
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|$
|(27,068
|)
|$
|(6,780
|)
|$
|(33,848
|)
|$
|30,377
|$
|3,753
|$
|34,130
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,620
|4,304
|17,924
|12,798
|3,561
|16,359
|Interest and financing expense
|6,180
|3,750
|9,930
|9,897
|693
|10,590
|Founders advisory fees - related party
|83,319
|13,564
|96,883
|507
|81
|588
|Non-recurring expenses (1)
|123
|184
|307
|14
|9
|23
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,007
|231
|2,238
|2,067
|927
|2,994
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|(522
|)
|(1,574
|)
|(2,096
|)
|(21
|)
|245
|224
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|77,659
|$
|13,679
|$
|91,338
|$
|55,639
|$
|9,269
|$
|64,908
(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, $0.2 million was related to acquisition costs and $0.1 million was related to other non-recurring costs.
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Fire Safety
| Specialty
Products
|Total
|Fire Safety
| Specialty
Products
|Total
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|31,810
|$
|3,521
|$
|35,331
|$
|(54,034
|)
|$
|1,332
|$
|(52,702
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|26,385
|8,432
|34,817
|25,688
|7,083
|32,771
|Interest and financing expense
|12,134
|7,440
|19,574
|20,011
|1,227
|21,238
|Founders advisory fees - related party
|13,992
|2,278
|16,270
|59,273
|9,648
|68,921
|Non-recurring expenses (1)
|357
|1,418
|1,775
|389
|174
|563
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,583
|1,326
|4,909
|3,516
|1,220
|4,736
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|(517
|)
|(2,738
|)
|(3,255
|)
|555
|962
|1,517
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|87,744
|$
|21,677
|$
|109,421
|$
|55,398
|$
|21,646
|$
|77,044
(1) For the six months ended June 30, 2025, $0.8 million was related to acquisition costs, $0.4 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction and $0.6 million was related to restructuring and other non-recurring costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, $0.5 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction and other non-recurring Luxembourg related costs, and $0.1 million was related to other non-recurring costs.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
The computation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (“Adjusted EPS”) is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by adjusted diluted shares. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net (loss) income plus amortization, certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items, and the tax impact of these non-GAAP adjustments. These adjustments include (i) restructuring and transaction related costs (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock-based compensation expenses and (iv) foreign currency (gain) loss. Adjusted diluted shares is the weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted by adding dilution for options and warrants excluded under U.S. GAAP due to a net loss, less dilution related to founders advisory fees. To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP measures used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter's financial statements, such as debt and equity investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Net Income should not be considered alternatives to GAAP (loss) earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”), net (loss) income, operating (loss) income, cash flows provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands, except share and per share data).
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net (loss) income
|$
|(32,161
|)
|$
|21,650
|Adjustments:
|Amortization
|14,604
|13,755
|Founders advisory fees - related party
|96,883
|588
|Non-recurring expenses (1)
|307
|23
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,238
|2,994
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|(2,096
|)
|224
|Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2)
|(22,631
|)
|(3,441
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|57,144
|$
|35,793
|Shares used in computing GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted)
|147,055,804
|154,664,770
|Options (3)
|1,276,730
|-
|Warrants (3)
|-
|-
|Shares underlying Founders fixed advisory fees (4)
|-
|(9,428,244
|)
|Shares underlying Founders variable advisory fees (5)
|-
|-
|Shares used in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted)
|148,332,534
|145,236,526
|GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Share (diluted)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|0.14
|Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted)
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.25
|____________________
|(1
|)
|For the three months ended June 30, 2025, $0.2 million was related to acquisition costs and $0.1 million was related to other non-recurring costs.
|(2
|)
|The tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments reflects the total income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.
|(3
|)
|The Company adds back the dilutive impact of options and warrants if amounts were excluded for purposes of GAAP EPS due to a GAAP net loss during the period.
|(4
|)
|As of June 30, 2025 and 2024, a maximum of 2.4 million shares were expected to be issued within 12 months under the Founders fixed advisory fee.
|(5
|)
|Based on period end market prices, no shares were issuable under the Founders variable advisory fee.
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|24,525
|$
|(60,908
|)
|Adjustments:
|Amortization
|28,703
|27,526
|Founders advisory fees - related party
|16,270
|68,921
|Non-recurring expenses (1)
|1,775
|563
|Stock-based compensation expense
|4,909
|4,736
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|(3,255
|)
|1,517
|Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2)
|(11,694
|)
|(8,632
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|61,233
|$
|33,723
|Shares used in computing GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted)
|156,039,133
|145,279,938
|Options (3)
|-
|-
|Warrants (3)
|-
|-
|Shares underlying Founders fixed advisory fees (4)
|(7,071,183
|)
|-
|Shares underlying Founders variable advisory fees (5)
|-
|-
|Shares used in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted)
|148,967,950
|145,279,938
|GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share (diluted)
|$
|0.16
|$
|(0.42
|)
|Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted)
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.23
|____________________
|(1
|)
|For the six months ended June 30, 2025, $0.8 million was related to acquisition costs, $0.4 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction and $0.6 million was related to restructuring and other non-recurring costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, $0.5 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction and other non-recurring Luxembourg related costs, and $0.1 million was related to other non-recurring costs.
|(2
|)
|The tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments reflects the total income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.
|(3
|)
|The Company adds back the dilutive impact of options and warrants if amounts were excluded for purposes of GAAP EPS due to GAAP net loss during the period.
|(4
|)
|As of June 30, 2025 and 2024 a maximum of 2.4 million shares were expected to be issued within 12 months under the Founders fixed advisory fee.
|(5
|)
|Based on period end market prices, no shares were issuable under the Founders variable advisory fee.
