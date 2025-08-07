Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky discusses with Trump outcomes of Witkoff’s trip to Moscow

2025-08-07 05:52:02
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday that he held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the outcome of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s recent visit to Moscow. The call also included the participation of several European leaders, Zelenskyy revealed in a post on Telegram.

"On my way back from visiting our troops in the Sumy region, I spoke with President Trump. This call followed the trip of his representative, Witkoff, to Moscow," Zelenskyy wrote.

He stressed that Ukraine and its allies remain united in their desire to end the war, and thanked European leaders for their "unwavering support."

The statement came hours after Witkoff concluded a three-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. While details of the discussion remain undisclosed, the trip has drawn international attention amid ongoing efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

