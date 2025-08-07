MDA SPACE REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
1As defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section
2Pro-forma backlog subsequent to Q2 2025 quarter-end
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
KEY INDICATORS SUMMARY
Second Quarters Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Revenues
$ 373.3
$ 242.0
$ 724.3
$ 451.1
Gross profit
94.8
66.2
174.5
124.1
Gross margin
25.4 %
27.4 %
24.1 %
27.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA
76.3
48.7
144.9
90.7
Adjusted EBITDA margin
20.4 %
20.1 %
20.0 %
20.1 %
Adjusted Net Income
48.1
23.4
85.3
41.9
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$ 0.38
$ 0.19
$ 0.67
$ 0.34
As at
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except for ratios)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Backlog
$ 4,569.5
$ 4,385.5
Net debt3 to Adjusted TTM4 EBITDA ratio
(1.5)x
(0.8)x
3As defined in the 'Non-IFRS Financial Measures' section
4TTM: trailing twelve months
REVENUES BY BUSINESS AREA
Second Quarters Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Geointelligence
$ 52.7
$ 54.9
$ 104.4
$ 106.4
Robotics & Space Operations
88.0
78.3
165.3
148.6
Satellite Systems
232.6
108.8
454.6
196.1
Consolidated revenues
$ 373.3
$ 242.0
$ 724.3
$ 451.1
Revenues
Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $373.3 million, representing an increase of $131.3 million (or 54.3%) from the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in revenues was driven by higher volumes of work performed, primarily in our Satellite Systems business.
By business area, revenues in Geointelligence for the second quarter of 2025 were $52.7 million, which represents an decrease of $2.2 million (or 4.0%) from the same period in 2024 due to timing of programs. Revenues in Robotics & Space Operations for the second quarter of 2025 were $88.0 million, which represents an increase of $9.7 million (or 12.4%) from the same period in 2024 driven largely by the ramp of Phase C of the Canadarm3 Program. Revenues in Satellite Systems for the second quarter of 2025 were $232.6 million, which represents an increase of $123.8 million (or 113.8%) from the same period in 2024 driven by the ramp up of the Telesat Lightspeed program and the Globalstar next generation LEO constellation program.
Consolidated revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $724.3 million, representing an increase of $273.2 million (or 60.6%) from the same period of 2024. The year-over-year increase in revenues was driven by higher volumes of work performed, primarily in our Satellite Systems business.
By business area, revenues in Geointelligence for the first six months of 2025 were $104.4 million, which represents a decrease of $2.0 million (or 1.9%) from the same period in 2024 due to timing of programs. Revenues in Robotics & Space Operations for the first six months of 2025 were $165.3 million, which represents an increase of $16.7 million (or 11.2%) from the same period in 2024. The year-over-year increase is primarily driven by the higher volume of work performed on the Canadarm3 program as Phase C ramps up. Revenues in Satellite Systems for the first six months of 2025 were $454.6 million, which represents an increase of $258.5 million (or 131.8%) from the same period in 2024 driven by the ramp up of the Telesat Lightspeed program and the Globalstar next generation LEO constellation program.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit reflects our revenues less cost of revenues. Q2 2025 gross profit of $94.8 million represents a $28.6 million (or 43.2%) increase over Q2 2024 driven by higher volumes of work performed in our Satellite Systems and Robotics & Operations businesses. Gross margin in Q2 2025 was 25.4%, which is in line with the Company's expectations, and compares to a gross margin of 27.4% in Q2 2024 driven by an evolving program mix.
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, gross profit of $174.5 million represents a $50.4 million (or 40.6%) increase over 2024 levels driven by higher volumes of work performed in our Satellite Systems and Robotics & Operations businesses. Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 24.1% which is in line with the Company's expectations and compares to 27.5% in Q2 2024. The year- over-year change in gross margin is driven by evolving program mix.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $76.3 million compared with $48.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $27.6 million (or 56.7%) year-over-year driven by higher work volumes as we continue to convert our backlog. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.4% in the second quarter of 2025, in line with the 20.1% adjusted EBITDA margin reported in the second quarter of 2024 and consistent with the Company's full year margin guidance of 19%-20%.
Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $144.9 million compared with $90.7 million for the same period in 2024, representing an increase of $54.2 million (or 59.8%) year-over-year. The improvement was driven by higher volumes of work performed year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with 20.1% in 2024.
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $48.1 million compared with $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $24.7 million (or 105.6%) year-over-year largely due to higher operating income in Q2 2025.
Adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $85.3 million compared with $41.9 million for the same period in 2024, representing a increase of $43.4 million (or 103.6%) year-over-year largely due to higher operating income in 2025.
Backlog
Backlog is comprised of our remaining performance obligations which represents the transaction price of firm orders less inception to date revenue recognized and excludes unexercised contract options and indefinite delivery or indefinite quantity contracts. Backlog as at June 30, 2025 was $4,567.9 million, a decrease of $28.1 million compared with the backlog at June 30, 2024 driven by continued conversion of our backlog into revenue. The following table shows the build up of backlog for six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared with the same periods in 2024.
Second Quarters Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
Opening Backlog
$ 4,838.4 $
3,312.2 $
4,385.5 $
3,097.0
Less: Revenue recognized
(373.3)
(242.0)
(724.3)
(451.1)
Add: Order Bookings
102.8
1,525.8
906.7
1,950.1
Ending Backlog
$ 4,567.9 $
4,596.0 $
4,567.9 $
4,596.0
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
MDA Space will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 416-945-7677 (Toronto area) or 1-888-699-1199 (toll-free North America) or +44-800-279-7040 (toll-free United Kingdom) and entering the conference ID 55781. A live webcast of the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available at .
A replay of the conference will be archived on the MDA Space website following the call. Parties may also access a recording of the call which will be available until August 14, 2025, by dialing 1-888-660-6345 and entering the passcode 55781 #.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, the measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Order Bookings, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow, to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before: i) depreciation and amortization expenses, ii) provision for (recovery of) income taxes, and iii) finance costs. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding to and deducting from EBITDA, as applicable, certain expenses, costs, charges or benefits incurred in such period which in management's view are either not indicative of underlying business performance or impact the ability to assess the operating performance of our business, including i) unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss ii) unrealized gain or loss on financial instruments and iii) share-based compensation expenses, and iv) other items that may arise from time to time. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Order Bookings is the dollar sum of contract values of firm customer contracts. Adjusted Net Income is calculated by adding to and deducting from net income, as applicable, certain expenses, costs, charges or benefits incurred in such period which in management's view are either not indicative of underlying business performance or impact the ability to assess the operating performance of our business, including i) amortization of intangible assets related to business combinations, ii) unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, iii) unrealized gain or loss on financial instruments, and iv) share-based compensation expenses, and iv) other items that may arise from time to time. Adjusted Earnings per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding. Order Bookings is indicative of firm future revenues; however, it does not provide a guarantee of future net income and provides no information about the timing of future revenue. Net Debt is the total carrying amount of long-term debt including current portions, as presented in the Q2 2025 Financial Statements, less cash (or plus bank indebtedness) and excluding any lease liabilities. Net Debt is a liquidity metric used to determine how well the Company can pay all of its debts if they were due immediately. Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure used to monitor the availability of discretionary cash generated, and available to the Company to repay debt, make strategic investments, and meet other payment obligations. We define Free Cash Flow as operating cash flows less net capital expenditures.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form (AIF) dated March 7, 2025 and available on SEDAR+ at MDA Space does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
ABOUT MDA SPACE
Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 3,800 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit
MDA Space Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(In millions of Canadian dollars except per share figures)
Three months ended June 30,
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
$ 373.3
$ 242.0
$ 724.3
$ 451.1
Cost of revenue
Materials, labour and subcontractors
(264.6)
(164.9)
(522.2)
(305.6)
Depreciation and amortization of assets
(13.9)
(10.9)
(27.6)
(21.4)
Gross profit
94.8
66.2
174.5
124.1
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administration
(29.8)
(20.6)
(53.2)
(39.5)
Research and development, net
(6.0)
(8.8)
(11.5)
(17.8)
Amortization of intangible assets
(11.7)
(11.6)
(23.3)
(23.9)
Share-based compensation
(3.7)
(3.1)
(7.6)
(5.6)
Operating income
43.6
22.1
78.9
37.3
Other income (expenses)
Unrealized gain on financial instruments
2.6
0.3
2.7
1.2
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(11.0)
(0.8)
2.1
1.5
Finance income
3.5
0.7
5.2
1.4
Finance costs
(2.9)
(7.9)
(7.8)
(14.0)
Other income
-
0.1
-
6.6
Income before taxes
35.8
14.5
81.1
34.0
Income tax expense
(8.6)
(3.5)
(21.0)
(9.2)
Net income
27.2
11.0
60.1
24.8
Other comprehensive income
Gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations
1.5
1.0
0.7
(0.2)
Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges
-
(0.7)
-
1.9
Remeasurement gain (loss) on defined benefit plans
8.4
(8.9)
6.4
(0.6)
Total comprehensive income
$ 37.1
$ 2.4
$ 67.2
$ 25.9
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.22
$ 0.09
$ 0.49
$ 0.21
Diluted
0.21
0.09
0.47
0.20
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
123,118,335
120,058,063
122,681,264
119,756,782
Diluted
128,062,208
123,516,192
127,728,558
123,271,143
MDA Space Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position June 30, 2025
(In millions of Canadian dollars)
As at
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets Current assets: Cash
$ 665.9
$ 166.7
Trade and other receivables
87.9
75.9
Unbilled receivables
244.0
250.1
Inventories
13.6
8.1
Income taxes receivable
40.4
54.0
Other current assets
62.9
71.7
1,114.7
626.5
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment
542.3
496.6
Right-of-use assets
118.8
115.4
Intangible assets
586.6
580.0
Goodwill
441.8
441.0
Deferred income tax assets
9.9
9.9
Other non-current assets
342.6
328.1
2,042.0
1,971.0
Total assets
$ 3,156.7
$ 2,597.5
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 311.1
$ 248.7
Income taxes payable
2.1
1.9
Contract liabilities
896.7
761.3
Current portion of net employee benefit payable
57.8
60.2
Current portion of lease liabilities
19.7
16.2
Other current liabilities
2.0
2.7
Non-current liabilities:
1,289.4
1,091.0
Net employee defined benefit payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
585.0
330.5
Total liabilities
1,874.4
1,421.5
Shareholders' equity
Common shares
1,025.3
975.8
Contributed surplus
27.6
38.0
Accumulated other comprehensive income
30.6
23.5
Retained earnings
198.8
138.7
Total equity
1,282.3
1,176.0
Total liabilities and equity
$ 3,156.7
$ 2,597.5
MDA Space Ltd.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (In millions of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
2025
Three months ended June 30, 2024
Six months ended June 30, 2025
Six months ended June 30, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 27.2
$ 11.0
$ 60.1
$ 24.8
Items not affecting cash:
Income tax expense
8.6
3.5
21.0
9.2
Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
7.2
5.9
14.2
10.1
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
3.2
2.2
6.5
5.7
Amortization of intangible assets
15.2
14.4
30.2
29.5
Gain on disposal of assets
-
-
-
(5.8)
Equity-settled share-based compensation
2.5
3.0
5.3
5.5
Investment tax credits accrued
(5.3)
(11.0)
(13.3)
(19.2)
Finance costs, net
(0.6)
7.2
2.6
12.6
Unrealized gain on financial instruments
(2.6)
(0.3)
(2.7)
(1.2)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
3.3
113.1
199.1
110.2
58.7
149.0
323.0
181.4
Interest paid
(2.3)
(4.4)
(4.6)
(12.5)
Income tax received (paid)
(3.6)
(0.1)
1.4
0.3
Net cash generated in operating activities
52.8
144.5
319.8
169.2
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(46.9)
(25.1)
(86.7)
(52.1)
Purchases/development of intangible assets
(22.9)
(16.3)
(44.8)
(29.5)
Government grants on capital expenditure
33.2
7.0
33.2
7.0
Proceeds from disposal of assets
-
-
0.2
7.4
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash
(2.8)
(11.7)
(2.8)
(23.3)
Investment in equity securities
-
(9.2)
-
(9.2)
Net cash used in investing activities
(39.4)
(55.3)
(100.9)
(99.7)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings from senior credit facility
250.0
80.0
250.0
110.0
Repayments to senior credit facility
-
(150.0)
-
(150.0)
Payment of lease liability (principal portion)
(2.3)
(1.4)
(4.7)
(4.5)
Proceeds from stock options exercised
27.7
-
36.4
0.8
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
275.4
(71.4)
281.7
(43.7)
Net increase in cash
288.8
17.8
500.6
25.8
Net foreign exchange difference on cash
0.8
(0.7)
(1.4)
(1.9)
Cash, beginning of period
376.3
29.3
166.7
22.5
Cash, end of period
665.9
46.4 $
665.9 $
46.4
RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income:
Second Quarters Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Net income
27.2
11.0
60.1
24.8
Depreciation and amortization of assets
13.9
10.9
27.6
21.4
Amortization of intangible assets related to business combination
11.7
11.6
23.3
23.9
Income tax expense
8.6
3.5
21.0
9.2
Finance income
(3.5)
(0.7)
(5.2)
(1.4)
Finance costs
2.9
7.9
7.8
14.0
EBITDA
$ 60.8
$ 44.2
$ 134.6
$ 91.9
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
8.0
1.8
(3.4)
0.3
Unrealized gain on financial instruments
(2.6)
(0.3)
(2.7)
(1.2)
|
Gain on disposal of assets
|
-
|
-
|
|
(5.8)
|
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs
|
7.6
|
-
|
11.1
|
-
|
Equity-settled share-based compensation
|
2.5
|
3.0
|
5.3
|
5.5
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 76.3
|
$ 48.7
|
$ 144.9
|
$ 90.7
|
|
Second Quarters Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in millions of Canadian dollars except for adjusted earnings per share)
|
June 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2024
|
Net income
|
$ 27.2
|
$ 11.0
|
$ 60.1
|
$ 24.8
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to business combination
|
11.7
|
11.6
|
23.3
|
23.9
|
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs
|
7.6
|
-
|
11.1
|
-
|
Gain on disposal of assets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5.8)
|
Unrealized gain on financial instruments
|
(2.6)
|
(0.3)
|
(2.7)
|
(1.2)
|
Net foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
11.0
|
0.8
|
(2.1)
|
(1.5)
|
Embedded derivative effects
|
(1.7)
|
1.3
|
(0.6)
|
1.7
|
Equity-settled share-based compensation
|
2.5
|
3.0
|
5.3
|
5.5
|
Income taxes related to the above items (1)
|
(7.6)
|
(4.0)
|
(9.1)
|
(5.5)
|
Adjusted net income
|
$ 48.1
|
$ 23.4
|
$ 85.3
|
$ 41.9
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted
|
128,062,208
|
123,516,192
|
127,728,558
|
123,271,143
|
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.19
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 0.34
|
(1) Statutory income tax rate of 26.5% applied
|
|
|
|
SOURCE MDA SpaceWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment