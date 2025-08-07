Flux Power And Delta-Q Technologies To Host Joint Webinar:“Electrifying Warehouse & GSE Operations: A Guide To Lithium-Ion Transition”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live Discussion to Focus on How OEMs Can Help Customers Transition to More Efficient Energy Solutions

VISTA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for industrial applications, in collaboration with Delta-Q Technologies, a ZAPI GROUP company and leading supplier of battery charging solutions, is pleased to announce an upcoming educational webinar titled:

“Electrifying Warehouse & GSE Operations: A Guide to Lithium-Ion Transition”

Date: August 27, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET

This joint webinar is designed for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and fleet rental operators seeking expert guidance as they modernize their warehouse and ground support equipment (GSE) fleets by transitioning from internal combustion engines (ICE) and traditional lead-acid batteries to intelligent lithium-ion energy solutions.

Addressing the Future of Power Integration in Warehousing & Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Operations

As the material handling and GSE industries accelerate toward electrification and automation, integrating smart battery and charging technologies is becoming crucial. This session will outline the essential factors OEMs must consider when adopting lithium-ion systems and provide insight into how thoughtful integration can yield operational, spatial, and energy efficiencies.

Key webinar topics include:

Key factors warehouses should assess before switching to lithiumHow lithium helps reclaim space and reduce overall energy consumption.Choosing between on-board and off-board charging and ensuring battery compatibility for OEM success.Battery and charging combinations from Flux Power and Delta-Q to support a smooth transition, followed by a live Q&A.

“Our mission at Flux Power is to simplify electrification for OEMs and fleet operators. Together with Delta-Q, we're providing the technical roadmap to help organizations make informed, efficient, and future-ready transitions,” said Kelly Frey , CRO of Flux Power.

Rod Dayrit , Global Director of Business Development - Charging Solutions at ZAPI GROUP, added,“Purpose-built electrification demands system-level thinking. When battery systems and charging solutions are engineered to work together, they unlock the full potential of lithium power. This webinar will demystify the pairing process for OEMs.”

Registration

To secure your spot and stay ahead in electrification trends, register here:





About Delta-Q Technologies

Delta-Q Technologies leads electrification for industrial, commercial, and recreational vehicles with top-tier OEMs. As part of the ZAPI GROUP, along with ZIVAN, we provide charging solutions from 350 W to 36 kW for material handling, e-mobility, construction, and other markets. Our battery chargers integrate seamlessly with other ZAPI GROUP solutions and our battery partner network, offering unmatched expertise and support. For more information, please visit .

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power's lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit .

