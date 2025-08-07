SC Collegium Recommends Elevation Of A Judicial Officer As P&H HC Judge

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, on Thursday recommended the appointment of a judicial officer as a Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge.

The recommendation for the appointment of judicial officer Ramesh Kumari was originally initiated by the Chief Justice of the P&H High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

"The Supreme Court Collegium has on 07th August, 2025 approved the proposal for appointment of Ms. Ramesh Kumari, Judicial Officer, as a Judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana," said a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

As per the memorandum of procedure (MoP) governing the appointment of High Court judges, the proposal for the appointment should be initiated by the Chief Justice.

If the Chief Minister wishes to recommend any name, it must be forwarded to the Chief Justice for consideration. The Governor, as advised by the Chief Minister, should forward his recommendation along with the entire set of papers to the Union Minister of Law & Justice as early as possible, but not later than six weeks from the date of receipt of the proposal from the Chief Justice of the High Court.

The proposal is then reviewed by the Centre along with other background inputs before being sent to the CJI, who consults the two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court before finalising a recommendation.

Following the consultations, the CJI will, in the course of 4 weeks, send his recommendation to the Union Minister of Law & Justice. As per the MoP, as soon as the warrant of appointment is signed by the President, the Secretary of the Department of Justice will inform the Chief Justice, and a copy of such communication will be sent to the Chief Minister. He will also announce the appointment and issue the necessary notification in the Gazette of India.