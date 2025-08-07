403
China Begins Joint Military Drills Near Taiwan
(MENAFN) China commenced combined aerial and naval military exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan on Thursday, as per a statement from the island’s Defense Ministry.
In a post shared on X, the ministry reported that 47 aircraft from China had been observed by 8:30 a.m. local time (0030GMT).
Out of those, 32 aircraft from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering various parts of the island’s air defense identification zones — namely in the north, center, southwest, and east.
These maneuvers were described as being part of "air-sea joint training along with other PLAN [Chinese navy] vessels," according to the ministry.
As of the time of reporting, no official confirmation had been issued by Chinese authorities regarding the drills.
China regards Taiwan as a separatist region, while Taiwan firmly rejects that characterization, maintaining its self-governance since 1949.
