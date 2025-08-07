Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Begins Joint Military Drills Near Taiwan

China Begins Joint Military Drills Near Taiwan


2025-08-07 05:42:44
(MENAFN) China commenced combined aerial and naval military exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan on Thursday, as per a statement from the island’s Defense Ministry.

In a post shared on X, the ministry reported that 47 aircraft from China had been observed by 8:30 a.m. local time (0030GMT).

Out of those, 32 aircraft from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering various parts of the island’s air defense identification zones — namely in the north, center, southwest, and east.

These maneuvers were described as being part of "air-sea joint training along with other PLAN [Chinese navy] vessels," according to the ministry.

As of the time of reporting, no official confirmation had been issued by Chinese authorities regarding the drills.

China regards Taiwan as a separatist region, while Taiwan firmly rejects that characterization, maintaining its self-governance since 1949.

MENAFN07082025000045017167ID1109897536

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search