Landslide in China kills two citizens, others missing
(MENAFN) A landslide triggered by intense rainfall in southern China has left at least two people dead and five unaccounted for, according to reports.
The disaster took place on Wednesday in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province. Authorities indicated that more than a dozen individuals were trapped under the rubble caused by the slide.
Rescue teams managed to pull nine people from the debris. Sadly, two of them were confirmed dead.
Efforts are ongoing to find those still missing, as emergency personnel continue to search the affected area.
The region has been battered by persistent rain, leading to the evacuation of over 75,000 residents in Guangdong alone.
Just last month, severe weather in northern Beijing resulted in the deaths of 44 people.
