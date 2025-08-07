403
Rubio reveals Trump-Putin call might happen as deadline approaches
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Wednesday that a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could take place soon, although no official time has been set, according to reports.
“It could happen over the next couple of days, it could happen, but none is scheduled at this time,” Rubio stated during an interview when asked about a possible upcoming call between the two leaders.
Rubio noted that recent diplomatic engagements by Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, with Russian officials had provided greater insight into Moscow’s conditions. While he acknowledged that the proposals "may not be what Ukraine can accept," he emphasized that they at least offer a basis for further negotiations.
He also said that a direct Trump-Putin meeting could be essential to resolving the war.
“I think it'll take that kind of meeting to bring this thing to an end,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Trump commented on Witkoff’s latest talks with Putin, calling the session “highly productive.”
"Great progress was made!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," he added.
Witkoff arrived in Moscow Wednesday, marking his fifth visit to Russia this year. His previous meeting with Putin occurred on April 25.
This latest trip comes just two days before the expiration of Trump’s 10-day deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire deal with Ukraine.
