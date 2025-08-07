Hocking Hills By Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira Wins Bronze In A' Interface Awards

Hocking Hills

Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira's Hocking Hills Interface Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Bronze

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interface design, has announced Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira 's work, "Hocking Hills," as the Bronze winner in the Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Ferreira's interface design within the competitive industry.The Bronze A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs that prioritize user experience, visual hierarchy, and intuitive navigation, the award sets a benchmark for interface design standards. Ferreira's "Hocking Hills" serves as an exemplary model, demonstrating how effective design can enhance usability and engagement for end-users while driving advancements in the field."Hocking Hills" stands out for its streamlined and contemporary approach to a booking platform for nature stays and outdoor activities. The interface design prioritizes clarity and usability through a minimalist aesthetic that allows the natural beauty of Hocking Hills to take center stage. With optimized navigation, a refined user interface, and over 100 custom icons, the design offers a cohesive and engaging digital experience that simplifies trip planning while staying true to the brand's dedication to nature and community.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira's commitment to design excellence and innovation. As an award-winning designer, Ferreira's work on "Hocking Hills" showcases her ability to elevate brands through thoughtful strategy and captivating visual identity. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within Ferreira's portfolio, driving further exploration of user-centric design solutions that resonate with audiences and push the boundaries of the interface design industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Cansu Dagbagli FerreiraCansu Dagbagli Ferreira is a designer from France who has been specializing in brand design since 2014. With a focus on providing high-quality and boutique brand strategy, visual identity, packaging, and web design services, Ferreira has established herself as an award-winning designer known for delivering exceptional work that elevates brands to new heights. Her unique 360Â° brand approach has enabled her to forge brands that resonate and captivate, earning her a credible portfolio with esteemed international clients such as Johnson & Johnson, Jeep, Snapchat, Hallmark, and Ambev.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that showcase creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness, as determined by a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel of design professionals, interface industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award is a prestigious competition that attracts a wide range of participants, including innovative designers, cutting-edge design agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands within the interface design and user experience industries. By taking part in this esteemed award, entrants can showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world through the power of good design. As an international and juried design competition, the A' Design Award has been organized across all industries since 2008, with participation open to entries from all countries. Interested individuals can explore the A' Design Awards , view jury members, browse past laureates, and submit their projects at

