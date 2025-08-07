UNHCR Urges Pakistan To Stop Deportation Of Vulnerable Afghan Refugees

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, Aug 7 (IANS) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has called on Pakistan to halt deportation of vulnerable Afghan refugees, warning that forcible repatriation, particularly of women, girls and people who are ill could violate basic human rights and protections.

UNHCR has voiced serious concern over Pakistan's decision to deport Afghan refugees who have temporary residence permits and demanded protection of vulnerable people, leading Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported.

In a statement, UNHCR called on Pakistani government to not deport Afghans who require international protection and highlighted the risk faced by women and girls. It warned that forced repatriation could expose women and girls to severe violations of their fundamental rights under the Taliban regime.

UN refugee agency urged Pakistan to not deport students and those with medical conditions from deportation, considering their vulnerability and need for continued support.

In the statement, UNHCR welcomed Pakistan's decision to give one month period before implementing the deportation plan. However, it stressed that Pakistani authorities to use the time to assess individual cases and uphold humanitarian principles.

According to the UN, over 2.1 million Afghans have returned or been forced to return to Afghanistan so far in 2025, including at least 352,000 people deported from Pakistan.

UNHCR's statement comes after Pakistan's Ministry of Interior announced that the repatriation of Afghan nationals holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards who do not opt to return voluntarily will start on September 1.

As per the notification issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior, the voluntary repatriation process of PoR cardholders will start immediately while the compulsory repatriation of remaining Afghan people will begin on September 1, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting considering rising security concerns and pressure on national resources. In the notification, Pakistan's Ministry of Interior said that the ongoing repatriation process for Afghan Citizen Card holders will start as per the earlier decision taken by the Interim Framework for the Return Process (IFRP).

As per the report, Pakistan's Ministry of Interior will collaborate with relevant international agencies, including the Taliban-led interim government, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and others to facilitate the repatriation of Afghan refugees.