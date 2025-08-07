Air India Crash Probe Ongoing, DGCA Conducted 146 Audits Of Major Airlines This Year: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The investigation into the fatal Air India crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad is ongoing, and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will examine all the aspects to determine the probable causes and contributory factors leading to the flight AI 171 accident, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The AAIB has published a preliminary report based on the available factual information, and it does not contain any conclusion.

"The sole objective of the investigation of an accident or incident shall be the prevention of accidents and incidents and not to apportion blame or liability. All investigations under these Rules are conducted in a fair, impartial and judicious manner, adhering to the relevant standards of Annex 13," Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He further stated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has conducted 146 maintenance audits on major airlines this year (till July).

In the last three years, the aviation regulator conducted 683 audits of scheduled airlines, according to the minister.

The DGCA has established comprehensive guidelines to ensure the safe operation and maintenance of aircraft. Operators are required to comply with guidelines issued by manufacturers, such as Service Bulletins, Airworthiness Directives (ADs), and Maintenance Planning Documents (MPDs), said the minister.

The DGCA adheres to an audit calendar to ensure continuous oversight of all scheduled and non-scheduled airline/operators. Any deviation or rescheduling is addressed with urgency and reported accordingly, he added.

Mohol earlier informed that a total of six aircraft engine shutdown incidents and three Mayday call incidents have been reported this year.

IndiGo and SpiceJet each experienced two engine shutdown incidents, while Air India and Alliance Air had one incident each.

Three Mayday call incidents occurred, including one involving the Air India aircraft (London Gatwick-bound flight AI 171) that crashed into a building soon after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12. IndiGo and Air India Express each reported one Mayday call incident.

A Mayday call is a widely used distress signal, primarily used in aviation and maritime emergencies.