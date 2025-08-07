403
US solider gets detained for claims of leaking information to Russia
(MENAFN) An active-duty U.S. Army soldier has been taken into custody on allegations that he attempted to provide sensitive national defense information to Russia, according to statements from federal officials.
"The FBI’s investigation revealed Taylor (Adam) Lee allegedly attempted to provide classified military information on U.S. tank vulnerabilities to a person he believed to be a Russian intelligence officer in exchange for Russian citizenship," said Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.
Court filings indicate that 22-year-old Lee, stationed at Fort Bliss, had access to highly classified material, holding a Top Secret (TS) and Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) security clearance.
“Today’s arrest is a message to anyone thinking about betraying the U.S. – especially service members who have sworn to protect our homeland," Rozhavsky said.
He also emphasized that the FBI, along with its partners, will do "everything in our power" to protect the American public and prevent the unauthorized disclosure of classified materials.
