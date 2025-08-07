Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US solider gets detained for claims of leaking information to Russia

US solider gets detained for claims of leaking information to Russia


2025-08-07 05:28:42
(MENAFN) An active-duty U.S. Army soldier has been taken into custody on allegations that he attempted to provide sensitive national defense information to Russia, according to statements from federal officials.

"The FBI’s investigation revealed Taylor (Adam) Lee allegedly attempted to provide classified military information on U.S. tank vulnerabilities to a person he believed to be a Russian intelligence officer in exchange for Russian citizenship," said Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.

Court filings indicate that 22-year-old Lee, stationed at Fort Bliss, had access to highly classified material, holding a Top Secret (TS) and Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) security clearance.

“Today’s arrest is a message to anyone thinking about betraying the U.S. – especially service members who have sworn to protect our homeland," Rozhavsky said.

He also emphasized that the FBI, along with its partners, will do "everything in our power" to protect the American public and prevent the unauthorized disclosure of classified materials.

MENAFN07082025000045017281ID1109897504

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search