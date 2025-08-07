The Patent Administrator Online Training Course (October 13, 2025) - Excel In Patent Procedures Across Key Jurisdictions
This intensive one-day course will give you a comprehensive introduction to the role of the patent administrator.
It is a highly complex area due to many different procedures across different patent offices. The programme will demystify these procedures and filing requirements in key jurisdictions, and will improve your knowledge and skills so you can work more efficiently and excel in your role.
Topics to be covered include:
- Introduction to patents Understanding filing procedures and systems Electronic filing (including hands-on exercises and demonstrations) Handling post-filing communications from national and international offices Renewing your patents Recording assignments and name changes Overview of licences and royalties Obtaining and using patent information
Benefits of Attending
By attending this event, you will:
- Gain an invaluable introduction to working with patents Achieve a greater understanding of patent administration and where your role sits within the team Improve your understanding of the filing requirements in key jurisdictions - what to do and when Learn about electronic filing at the EPO via practical exercises and demonstrations Understand how to calculate renewal payments - how to pay and when
A series of exercises throughout the day will give participants the opportunity to apply what they have learned in a practical context under the guidance of our expert trainer.
Delegates will receive course materials containing comprehensive documentation, which will be a valuable source of reference for the future.
Certifications:
- CPD : 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend?
This seminar is designed especially for those new to the role, or with little experience of patent administration, and those looking for more training to extend their knowledge, including:
- Patent administrators and assistants Formalities administrators Patent and IP coordinators Other IP support staff
The event offers a valuable networking opportunity with others in similar roles from different organisations and countries.
Key Topics Covered
Introduction to patents
- Registered and unregistered rights What is a patent? Why apply for a patent? How long will it last?
Organisation of the IP department
- Composition of the team Your role within the team Differences between private practice and industry
Filing procedures and systems
- International conventions National patent systems International patent systems Stages of a patent application Requirements for filing applications
- Nationally At the EPO At WIPO
Post-filing communications
- Due dates and deadlines GB applications European applications Divisional applications PCT applications Euro-PCT applications Calculation of dates Practical exercise
Renewals
- How are renewal fees calculated? When can you pay renewals? How can you pay renewals? Practical exercise
Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs)
- What are SPCs? When are SPCs applicable? Brief overview of how SPCs work
Assignments and name changes
- Why is an assignment required? Recording an assignment Recording a name change
Licences and royalties
- What is a licence? Why license your patents?
Patent information
- Useful literature Useful websites Products and services of the EPO, UKIPO, WIPO
Speaker:
Joanna Emery
CEO
Pure Ideas Ltd.
Joanna Emery, Head of Pure Ideas and Group Formalities at Pure Ideas Ltd, is an intellectual property specialist with over a decade of experience. She has worked in various industries from US defence, water, financial and the FMCG sector. During her career she has gained knowledge in all areas of intellectual property law as well as gaining experience in corporate transactions and social media. Joanna has worked as a paralegal in the US and England in both corporate and private practice firms. She is a certified legal assistant specialist in intellectual property in the US and a Fellow of the Institute of Paralegals in the UK.
