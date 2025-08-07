Thailand Shrimp Market Size, Share, Price Trends, Outlook, Industry Demand, Forecast Report 2025-2033
The shrimp market size in Thailand reached USD 451.39 Million in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 637.48 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.91% during 2025–2033. The market is driven by strong domestic consumption, export demand, advanced aquaculture practices, and government initiatives promoting sustainable shrimp farming.
Key Highlights
-
Market Size (2024): USD 451.39 Million
Forecast (2033): USD 637.48 Million
CAGR (2025–2033): 3.91%
Thailand is one of the leading global shrimp producers, with a robust export ecosystem
Rising demand for high-protein seafood and ready-to-cook shrimp products
Expansion in farmed shrimp production using eco-friendly practices
Growing retail presence and online seafood delivery services
Request to Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thailand-shrimp-market/requestsample
How Is AI Transforming the Shrimp Market in Thailand?
AI and digital technologies are revolutionizing the shrimp industry through:
-
AI-powered monitoring of water quality and feeding schedules in aquaculture farms
Predictive analytics for disease prevention and yield optimization
Blockchain integration for traceability in shrimp supply chains
Smart logistics and cold chain management enhancing product quality
Market demand forecasting tools for improved inventory and distribution planning
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Sustainable Aquaculture Growth: Focus on farmed shrimp with reduced environmental impact
Export Market Recovery: Rebound in international demand post-pandemic
Premiumization Trend: Rising demand for high-grade shrimp in restaurants and retail
Government Support: Training and subsidies for shrimp farmers adopting modern techniques
Digital Retail Surge: Online platforms expanding shrimp accessibility and variety
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Environment Insights
-
Farmed Shrimp
Wild Shrimp
Species Insights
-
Penaeus Vannamei
Penaeus Monodon
Macrobrachium Rosenbergii
Others
Shrimp Size Insights
-
<21
21–25
26–30
31–40
41–50
51–60
61–70
70
Distribution Channel Insights
-
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Hotels and Restaurants
Online Sales
Others
Regional Insights
-
Bangkok
Eastern
Northeastern
Southern
Northern
Others
Latest Development in the Industry
-
March 2025: Thailand's Department of Fisheries introduced AI-integrated shrimp monitoring systems for real-time farm analytics in Eastern provinces.
April 2025: CP Foods launched a blockchain-based traceability system for its export-quality shrimp, ensuring transparency from farm to fork.
May 2025: A collaboration between Thai Union Group and a local startup deployed smart feeders across shrimp farms to optimize feed usage and reduce waste.
June 2025: A major e-commerce seafood platform reported a 35% surge in shrimp orders, particularly from Bangkok and Northern Thailand.
July 2025: The Thailand Shrimp Innovation Forum 2025 was held in Phuket, showcasing advancements in disease control, feed technology, and export logistics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment