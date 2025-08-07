Thailand Shrimp Market Size, Share, Price Trends, Outlook, Industry Demand, Forecast Report 2025-2033

The shrimp market size in Thailand reached USD 451.39 Million in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 637.48 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.91% during 2025–2033. The market is driven by strong domestic consumption, export demand, advanced aquaculture practices, and government initiatives promoting sustainable shrimp farming.

Key Highlights



Market Size (2024): USD 451.39 Million

Forecast (2033): USD 637.48 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 3.91%

Thailand is one of the leading global shrimp producers, with a robust export ecosystem

Rising demand for high-protein seafood and ready-to-cook shrimp products

Expansion in farmed shrimp production using eco-friendly practices Growing retail presence and online seafood delivery services

How Is AI Transforming the Shrimp Market in Thailand?

AI and digital technologies are revolutionizing the shrimp industry through:



AI-powered monitoring of water quality and feeding schedules in aquaculture farms

Predictive analytics for disease prevention and yield optimization

Blockchain integration for traceability in shrimp supply chains

Smart logistics and cold chain management enhancing product quality Market demand forecasting tools for improved inventory and distribution planning

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Sustainable Aquaculture Growth: Focus on farmed shrimp with reduced environmental impact

Export Market Recovery: Rebound in international demand post-pandemic

Premiumization Trend: Rising demand for high-grade shrimp in restaurants and retail

Government Support: Training and subsidies for shrimp farmers adopting modern techniques Digital Retail Surge: Online platforms expanding shrimp accessibility and variety

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Environment Insights



Farmed Shrimp Wild Shrimp

Species Insights



Penaeus Vannamei

Penaeus Monodon

Macrobrachium Rosenbergii Others

Shrimp Size Insights



<21

21–25

26–30

31–40

41–50

51–60

61–70 70

Distribution Channel Insights



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Hotels and Restaurants

Online Sales Others

Regional Insights



Bangkok

Eastern

Northeastern

Southern

Northern Others

Latest Development in the Industry



March 2025: Thailand's Department of Fisheries introduced AI-integrated shrimp monitoring systems for real-time farm analytics in Eastern provinces.

April 2025: CP Foods launched a blockchain-based traceability system for its export-quality shrimp, ensuring transparency from farm to fork.

May 2025: A collaboration between Thai Union Group and a local startup deployed smart feeders across shrimp farms to optimize feed usage and reduce waste.

June 2025: A major e-commerce seafood platform reported a 35% surge in shrimp orders, particularly from Bangkok and Northern Thailand. July 2025: The Thailand Shrimp Innovation Forum 2025 was held in Phuket, showcasing advancements in disease control, feed technology, and export logistics.