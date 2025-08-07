Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thailand Shrimp Market Size, Share, Price Trends, Outlook, Industry Demand, Forecast Report 2025-2033

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Thailand Shrimp Market Overview:

The shrimp market size in Thailand reached USD 451.39 Million in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 637.48 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.91% during 2025–2033. The market is driven by strong domestic consumption, export demand, advanced aquaculture practices, and government initiatives promoting sustainable shrimp farming.

Key Highlights

  • Market Size (2024): USD 451.39 Million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 637.48 Million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 3.91%
  • Thailand is one of the leading global shrimp producers, with a robust export ecosystem
  • Rising demand for high-protein seafood and ready-to-cook shrimp products
  • Expansion in farmed shrimp production using eco-friendly practices
  • Growing retail presence and online seafood delivery services

Request to Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thailand-shrimp-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Shrimp Market in Thailand?

AI and digital technologies are revolutionizing the shrimp industry through:

  • AI-powered monitoring of water quality and feeding schedules in aquaculture farms
  • Predictive analytics for disease prevention and yield optimization
  • Blockchain integration for traceability in shrimp supply chains
  • Smart logistics and cold chain management enhancing product quality
  • Market demand forecasting tools for improved inventory and distribution planning

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Sustainable Aquaculture Growth: Focus on farmed shrimp with reduced environmental impact
  • Export Market Recovery: Rebound in international demand post-pandemic
  • Premiumization Trend: Rising demand for high-grade shrimp in restaurants and retail
  • Government Support: Training and subsidies for shrimp farmers adopting modern techniques
  • Digital Retail Surge: Online platforms expanding shrimp accessibility and variety

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Environment Insights

  • Farmed Shrimp
  • Wild Shrimp

Species Insights

  • Penaeus Vannamei
  • Penaeus Monodon
  • Macrobrachium Rosenbergii
  • Others

Shrimp Size Insights

  • <21
  • 21–25
  • 26–30
  • 31–40
  • 41–50
  • 51–60
  • 61–70
  • 70

Distribution Channel Insights

  • Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Hotels and Restaurants
  • Online Sales
  • Others

Regional Insights

  • Bangkok
  • Eastern
  • Northeastern
  • Southern
  • Northern
  • Others

Latest Development in the Industry

  • March 2025: Thailand's Department of Fisheries introduced AI-integrated shrimp monitoring systems for real-time farm analytics in Eastern provinces.
  • April 2025: CP Foods launched a blockchain-based traceability system for its export-quality shrimp, ensuring transparency from farm to fork.
  • May 2025: A collaboration between Thai Union Group and a local startup deployed smart feeders across shrimp farms to optimize feed usage and reduce waste.
  • June 2025: A major e-commerce seafood platform reported a 35% surge in shrimp orders, particularly from Bangkok and Northern Thailand.
  • July 2025: The Thailand Shrimp Innovation Forum 2025 was held in Phuket, showcasing advancements in disease control, feed technology, and export logistics.

