31St Commemoration Of The 1994 Genocide Against The Tutsi In Rwanda
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, July 2025: To mark the 31st Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda a get together was planned by Her Excellency Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of Rwanda to India, at Hotel Andaz, New Delhi. The evening witnessed an impressive gathering of Ambassadors, High Commissioners, government officials, business leaders, cultural icons, and well-wishers of Rwanda.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo Rwanda Film and Cultural Forum, personally wished H.E. Jacqueline Mukangira on this momentous occasion. He emphasized the importance of nurturing the vibrant relationship between India and Rwanda, especially through cultural diplomacy and artistic exchange.“Rwanda is a shining example of unity, resilience, and progressive vision. Through the Indo Rwanda Film and Cultural Forum, we are committed to deepening our bond by promoting cultural collaboration, student exchange, and artistic partnerships between our two great nations,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Her Excellency Jacqueline Mukangira, expressed her gratitude for the continued friendship and support Rwanda receives from the Indian community and diplomatic corps.“This celebration reflects the warm and enduring relationship between Rwanda and India. We are grateful for the support from partners like Dr. Sandeep Marwah and ICMEI, who continuously champion cultural engagement and people-to-people connectivity,” said High Commissioner Jacqueline Mukangira.
The event was not only a get together but also a reaffirmation of the growing Indo-Rwanda partnership, particularly in the fields of media, arts, education, and culture.
