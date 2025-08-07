403
Global Sports Pickleball Hosts India's Biggest-Ever Monsoon Pickleball Tournament With Close To 900 Picklers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, August 7, 2025 - In a landmark moment for the sport, Global Sports Pickleball successfully concluded the largest-ever Monsoon Pickleball Tournament in India, bringing together close to 900 Indian and international picklers across six action-packed days. Held at a premier venue in Mumbai, the tournament featured an exciting mix of emerging talents and seasoned athletes battling it out across various formats and categories. The grand finale, held on Sunday, August 3, 2025, marked a defining moment in India's Pickleball journey.
This high-energy tournament is not only the biggest of its kind in India but also sets a benchmark for the broader region, where the sport is still gaining ground. While Pickleball continues to grow rapidly around the world, the scale, professionalism, and inclusive spirit of this event make it truly unprecedented. No other organiser in India or the region has executed a Pickleball tournament of this magnitude, firmly establishing Global Sports Pickleball as a pioneer.
The tournament featured matches for juniors, amateurs, seniors, and professionals, underscoring the sport's inclusive nature. Enthusiastic crowds, competitive rallies, and a contagious spirit of sportsmanship made every match a spectacle. Beyond competition, the tournament served as a high-octane community celebration, bringing together families, coaches, clubs, and enthusiasts.
“Post the Monsoon Pickleball Championships 3.0, it's clear that Pickleball is here to stay,” said Shashank Khaitan, Co-founder of Global Sports Pickleball.“The growth has been phenomenal, with players from across India and beyond impressing top international athletes. In the next few years, we'll see not just bigger numbers but higher quality, and Global Sports Pickleball will remain at the forefront-creating major tournaments and giving Indian players the platform to compete with the best in the world.”
“This tournament is a reflection of how far Pickleball has come in India and the excitement it has generated,” said Hemal Jain, Founder of Global Sports Pickleball.“Our goal has always been to create opportunities for players and communities to experience the sport at its best. We're thrilled to see the momentum building and look forward to what's ahead.”
From a buzz and engagement standpoint, the tournament generated over 2.7 million digital and social media impressions, reinforcing its impact and reach among fans and athletes alike. Global Sports Pickleball currently operates with 82 courts across India and Dubai.
With this resounding success, Global Sports Pickleball is now gearing up for more large-format events, training academies, and global partnerships. The organisation aims to position India not just as a participant in global Pickleball but as a true leader in talent development, innovation, and tournament hosting.
This tournament has firmly placed India on the global Pickleball map and established Global Sports Pickleball as the go-to name for premium Pickleball experiences. From grassroots to glory-this is the beginning of a new chapter for the sport in the region.
About Global Sports Pickleball
Global Sports Pickleball (GSP) is India's leading full-stack pickleball solutions provider, dedicated to making pickleball accessible, professional, and aspirational. Headquartered in Mumbai, GSP manages 82 courts across India and Dubai. The company offers end-to-end solutions including infrastructure development, coaching programs, premium equipment, and large-scale tournaments. Its flagship events include the Monsoon Pickleball Championship, Global Sports Pro & Challenger League + Grand Slam 2025, and Indian Open 2026.
